Meta chef Kevin Wong makes top three of global cooking competition

SINGAPORE - Head chef Kevin Wong of restaurant Meta clinched a coveted spot in the top three of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition 2019-2021.

The global search for talented young chefs, organised by Italian natural mineral water brand S.Pellegrino, held its grand finals from Thursday (Oct 28) to Saturday in Milan, Italy.

It was originally scheduled for May last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Malaysia-born Wong - who is a Singapore permanent resident - helms the one-Michelin-starred Meta in Keong Saik Road. He was also representing Asia in the prestigious cooking competition.

The 27-year-old shared the stage with the competition's winner, Swedish chef Jerome Ianmark Calayag, who represented the United Kingdom and North Europe region.

The other finalist was Italian chef Alessandro Bergamo, who represented Italy and the south-east of Europe.

The three outshone seven other chefs after two rounds of competitive live cooking.

Wong impressed the judges with his signature dish, "Celebration of a Duck", which also won him the Asian regional finals in 2019.

The dish features roasted duck glazed with soya caramel, curry-spiced duck hearts, puree of carrot sansho and sauce made with the bones and kombu.

Other elements include tsukune (Japanese-style meatball) made from the duck's legs, livers and skin, and duck broth with jasmine tea infusion.

Inspired by the hawkers in Malaysia and Singapore on their duck roasting techniques, the dish also highlights Wong's message on nose-to-tail eating and sustainability.

The origami duck served alongside the dish were made from duck feathers, while the ceramic ware used for plating the dish was made by local potters using a composite of clay and duck ashes.



Kevin Wong's signature dish, "Celebration of a Duck" features roasted duck glazed with soya caramel, curry-spiced duck hearts, puree of carrot sansho and sauce made with the bones and kombu. PHOTO: WWW.SANPELLEGRINOYOUNGCHEFACADEMY.COM



Wong said at the event: "Hawkers are heroes because they spend all their life mastering one dish, and I wanted to showcase how amazing the culture is to the world."

His mentor - chef Julien Royer of the three-Michelin-starred French restaurant Odette in National Gallery Singapore - said: "The dish is a beautiful and genuine presentation of who he is and where he's from.

"It's a great expression of his humble roots and a good mix of modernity and tradition."

The panel of judges featured six giants of global gastronomy, including chefs of three-Michelin-starred restaurants: Enrico Bartolini of Enrico Bartolini al Mudec in Milan; Mauro Colagreco of Mirazur in Menton, France; and Clare Smyth of Core by Clare Smyth in London.

Other special awards given out included the Acqua Panna Award for Connection in Gastronomy, which went to chef Elissa Abou Tasse, who represented the Africa and Middle East region.

Her signature dish "Adam's Garden" won the award for featuring ingredients that highlighted her cultural background and reflecting the connection among different cultures.

The competition is the key activity of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy project, which was launched by S.Pellegrino last year.

Its aim is to nurture the future of gastronomy by discovering young talents and empowering them with a plan of education, mentoring and experience opportunities.

Previous competition champions include Dublin-based chef Mark Moriarty in 2015 and Japanese chef Yasuhiro Fujio in 2018.