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McDonald's World Cup global campaign is backed by football stars and the chain's mascot, Grimace.

SINGAPORE – With FIFA World Cup season kicking off on June 11, McDonald’s is getting in on the action with limited-time meals and collectibles.

On June 2, the restaurant chain launched a global campaign backed by famed football stars – England’s David Beckham, Brazil’s Ronaldinho Gaucho, South Korea’s Son Heung-min, France’s Thierry Henry and Spain’s Lamine Yamal – alongside McDonald’s “favourite purple MVP”, Grimace.

All of them are featured on limited-edition blind-box collectible cups that are showcased in a commercial released worldwide as part of the announcement.

In Singapore, each cup is free with purchase of any of the 10 World Cup-themed meals that launch on June 11.

These meals include the return of the fan-favourite Honey Soy Chicken McCrispy (from $9.25 for an Extra Value Meal), which was first released in 2022.

There are also new additions of a tangy Big Mac Sauce (available as an option with a Chicken McNuggets Meal or at 50 cents a tub) served as a standalone dip; and Spicy Jalapeno Chicken McNuggets (from $8.70 for a six-piece Extra Value Meal), a new version that incorporates jalapenos into the batter.

For pre-game prep, breakfast burgers – Chicken Ham or Chicken Sausage (from $6.45 for an Extra Value Meal) – will roll out from June 4, perfect for those tuning in for early kick-offs or staying up through back-to-back matches when football fever starts.

Younger fans can put together their dream team of Squishmallows plush toys dressed in their own jerseys from June 4. There are 12 to collect, one with every purchase of a Happy Meal.

Every purchase of a Happy Meal comes with one of 12 limited-edition Squishmallows plush toys. PHOTO: MCDONALD'S SINGAPORE

Two to three different characters, from Benny the monkey to Maui the pineapple, will be released weekly throughout the campaign.

Score your own tournament fit with the members’ exclusive McDonald’s Football Kit, which includes a T-shirt and collectible pin set that includes one of the Hamburglar “stealing” the World Cup trophy. The Singapore-exclusive kit can be redeemed with 3,000 points in the McDonald’s app from June 29, 3pm at selected stores.

The members’ exclusive McDonald’s Football Kit, which includes a T-shirt and collectible pin set. PHOTO: MCDONALD'S SINGAPORE

Unlike previous World Cups where McDonald’s outlets screened matches, there will be only one Finals Watch Party. It will be held at McDonald’s Marine Cove in East Coast Park on July 20, from 2 to 6am. Tickets can be redeemed with 5,000 points in the McDonald’s app from June 30, 3pm.

McDonald’s Singapore’s senior director Drina Chee says: “As football icons take the field to unite fans across continents, McDonald’s will be there from the first whistle to the final minute, bringing your McDonald’s favourites to the heart of every game, alongside limited-time meals and keepsakes so fans of all ages can be part of the excitement all tournament long and beyond.”