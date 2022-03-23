LVMH is the big winner for France's Michelin star restaurants

PARIS (BLOOMBERG) - Luxury giant LVMH came out the big winner in this year's Michelin guidebook for France with its Plenitude restaurant in Paris garnering three stars less than a year after opening.

The dining room at the Cheval Blanc hotel is backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH.

Plenitude's chef Arnaud Donckele hails from the brand's St-Tropez outpost La Vague d'Or, which also has three stars. The restaurant's pastry chef, Maxime Frederic, was recognised with an award for patisserie at this year's ceremony.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Plenitude's Donckele said the Paris venue has given him the opportunity to focus on a different menu, especially dishes with sauces; at Saint Tropez, the emphasis is on local ingredients.

"Sauces don't lie," he said. "Our world is so focused on the visual. A sauce doesn't really lend itself to the visual. It's something very genuine."

Michelin also awarded three stars to La Villa Madie, Cassis, run by chef Dimitri Droisneau. There are now a total of 31 three-star restaurants in France.

The longstanding guidebook announced their star selection for the country at a ceremony in Cognac on Tuesday (March 22).

Unsurprisingly, there has been some upheaval in Paris' fine dining scene over the course of the pandemic.

The perennial three-star Alain Ducasse au Plaza Atenee closed in June after serving luxurious seafood for 21 years.

Earlier this year, Ducasse introduced a dining pop up ADMO, a US$430 (S$583) extravaganza with another world renowned chef Albert Adria, that ran for 100 days at Ducasse's Paris restaurant Les Ombres.

"The impact of the pandemic is still weighing on the sector," said Mr Gwendal Poullennec, international director of Guide Michelin, at the ceremony.

He added that food prices are rising and that there are more than 200,000 jobs open in France in restaurants and hotels.

In a separate interview with Bloomberg, Mr Poullennec added: "This year has been difficult for the restaurant sector following long periods when they were closed because of the pandemic."