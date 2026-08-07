Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

Chin Mee Chin’s second outlet at Nex still serves its classic kaya toast set.

SINGAPORE – For the first time in its 101-year history, local institution Chin Mee Chin is expanding out of its Katong location.

On Aug 8, it will open a 26-seat cafe at Nex, offering its classic kaya toast sets ($6.50) with freshly toasted buns, soft-boiled eggs and a hot drink.

Expect familiar favourites like the Luncheon Meat Bun, Otah Bun and Hae Bee Hiam Bun ($2.80 each). New menu additions include the Curry Potato Pie ($3.80), Grilled Kaffir Lime Chicken Sandwich ($8.80) and Nasi Lemak with Fried Chicken Cutlet ($10.80) – unlike the one at the Katong outlet, which comes with a chicken wing.

The bread used in the sandwiches is the same as that of the kaya toast.

Its kaya cream puff has undergone a modern makeover. It is now sold as the Kaya Custard Choux au Craquelin, topped with a crisp craquelin shell and stuffed with signature house-made kaya custard. The other option is the Dark Chocolate Choux au Craquelin. The puffs are priced at $3 each or $10 for a box of four.

Chin Mee Chin's choux puffs, Roselle Cucumber drink and Kaya Cloud Kopi. PHOTO: CHIN MEE CHIN

Pair the food with Chin Mee Chin’s drinks, from $2.20 for hot kopi o or teh o.

There are new beverages as well, such as the Kaya Cloud Kopi ($5.50) and Salted Gula Melaka Cloud Kopi ($5.50) – both topped with a “cloud” of coconut cream flavoured with pandan tea. Other drinks include Calamansi Yakult ($4.50) and Roselle Cucumber ($4.50).

Not everything has moved from Katong to Serangoon. You will have to go to the original outlet for cream horns, sugee cakes, chiffon cakes and cupcakes.

How the brand has evolved

Established in 1925, Chin Mee Chin has evolved into an institution known for its kaya toast, coffee and fresh bakes. It shut in 2018, citing lack of succession and manpower issues.

It reopened in 2021 in partnership with the home-grown Ebb & Flow Group, which runs nine food and beverage concepts, including the one-Michelin-starred restaurant Willow, Italian restaurant chain Casa Vostra and Spanish tapas bar Carlitos.

The group’s chief executive and co-founder Lim Kian Chun notes that the family behind the brand has always hoped for it to grow beyond Katong.

Nex was a natural choice, he adds, calling it one of Singapore’s busiest community hubs. There are also expansion plans for 2027.

He says: “This year, we finally felt that we had the right team, systems and operational foundation in place to take that first step.

“It allows us to bring Chin Mee Chin to a wider audience, while proving that a heritage brand can grow thoughtfully without losing its identity. We want to ensure that the memories people make at Chin Mee Chin can continue to be made for another hundred years.”