Life In Food With Violet Oon: Quest for the best briyani

SINGAPORE - Imagine turning 100 years old. It is a milestone that a young nation like Singapore has yet to reach, but that is what one of Singapore's stalwart restaurants did in April last year.

The Islamic Restaurant, anchored since its founding in North Bridge Road, is famed for its briyani (also spelt "biryani") curried chicken and mutton, served from a gigantic cauldron where the meat and spiced basmati rice are arranged in alternate layers, a style denoted by the name "dum".

This version of briyani is, to me, among the most elegant and alluring ways to enjoy the pleasures of rice.

Could it be sentiment? Perhaps. When I was a child growing up in the 1950s, Sunday lunch at the Islamic was a tradition enjoyed by the glitterati of Singapore society, particularly the Peranakans whose tastebuds were attuned to spice, rice and all manner of aromatics.

Malay aristocrats, royal households across what was then Malaya and the Sultan of Brunei all flocked to the Islamic for their fix of briyani. This dish became so associated with luxury and elegance in local Malay society that it morphed into the version often served at Malay weddings.

For myself, the dream has always been to cook my own perfect nasi briyani, as remembered from my childhood. I have learnt from Indian and Iranian chefs and home cooks alike. The style of cooking briyani most probably originated in Persia, which is today Iran.

It was the discovery of Mr Jeya Seelan, the Spice Man of Yishun and the young third-generation scion of Jeya Spices in FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade, that allowed me to reach the finish line in my quest for the best in briyani.

There, I discovered a small spice gondola, an Ali Baba emporium stocked with all the usual suspects as well as ingredients exotic to Singapore, like dried Iranian limes.

With recipes and hints shared by Mr Seelan, the Islamic Restaurant's Mr Kalil A. Wahab and my friend Kim Marlett nee Tay - who learnt how to bake the whole pot of briyani in the oven instead of over a stove fire from her years spent as an oil wife in Iran in the late 1970s - I finally perfected my own home-cooked briyani.

These encounters with a 100-year-old Singapore restaurant, a young gatekeeper of an ancient spice tradition and a new-old way of cooking have inspired me to face what seems to be a difficult year ahead.

Amid the ongoing onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is our connection to our past which promises hope for the future, and these ties that bind us often lie in the food of our forefathers.

I am fortified by the stories of how people have travelled the world as heroes, conquerors and refugees, surviving all manner of setbacks and attacks, and still held the food of their homelands so dear that they brought it with them wherever they found a place to rest.

This tie is not surprising because, after all, is not food the essence of life?