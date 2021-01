SINGAPORE - Follow the smell of the wafting spices to get to Jeya Spices at FairPrice Xtra in Parkway Parade, or Anthony The Spice Maker (ATSM) in Kreta Ayer Road.

Third-generation "spice kids" Mr Jeya Seelan, 32, and Ms Leow Min Ling, 27, are keeping their family's spice mixing trades alive, but in very different ways.