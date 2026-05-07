Korean restaurant Na Oh dishes its best menu yet, with new Hanwoo beef add-ons

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SINGAPORE – Since Korean restaurant Na Oh’s debut in June 2024, no one I know who has visited has ever complained about making their journey to the west for its seasonal menus.

I missed 2025’s spring season and made it a point to be poised at my computer just before 10am, when reservations open daily. You can book 30 days in advance.

I’m glad I did as it is the best menu ($88++ a person) I’ve had at Na Oh so far.

There are new Hanwoo beef add-ons for starters – yukhwe (seasoned raw beef) with pear and pine nut ($28++) with oyster jeotgal and dolgim bugak (seaweed paper coated with glutinous rice paste and then fried) or charcoal-grilled Hanwoo rib finger ($38++) with leaves from the in-house smart farm, 10-year-aged ssamjang and dried radish muchim.

If you try only one , go for the yukhwe, which pairs perfectly with the fermented flavours of the oyster jeotgal and crunchy dolgim bugak.

Na Oh’s new Hanwoo Yukhwe. PHOTO: NA OH RESTAURANT

Other starters are the housemade tofu with aged soya sauce, and assorted jeon (Korean savoury fritters) of mountain yam, Korean squash and lotus root stuffed with shrimp and sea bass.

These are followed by a wonderfully refreshing chilled somyeon – thin and delicate noodles with chicken and hot mustard balanced with the crunch of fresh bamboo shoots and pickled cucumber.

Na Oh’s chilled somyeon. PHOTO: NA OH RESTAURANT

I recommend going with at least two friends so that you can try all the mains. Each meal comes with a choice of Jeju Black Pork Bossam, Spring Vegetable Bibimbap or Spicy Beef and Spring Leek Gomtang.

Na Oh’s Spicy Beef and Spring Leek Gomtang. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

My love for spice pushes me towards the hearty beef gomtang, which comes with charcoal-grilled shiitake mushrooms and sweet corn gyeran mari (Korean rolled omelette with corn kernels).

The beef gomtang comes with sweet corn gyeran mari and charcoal-grilled shiitake mushrooms. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

The tender and juicy Jeju black pork bossam comes in a very close second place, with its accompaniments of spicy conch and minari (water dropwort) muchim and buckwheat and radish soup.

Dip the pork into the salted shrimp and green chilli sauce, add perilla oil and make a wrap with the cured napa cabbage – seemingly simple but extremely tasty.

As for the bibimbap, I like that it is not your typical rice staple with the familiar sprouts, mushrooms, cucumber and carrots. Instead, the rice is topped with squash blossoms, asparagus, snow peas, gamtae and Swiss chard from the smart farm.

Ensure the rice gets a lovely scorched bottom from the gamasot (traditional Korean cast-iron pot), then scoop it out and make wraps with the roasted seaweed, salted pollock roe and accompanying banchan.

Dessert ends on a high note with a black sesame-crusted mugwort ice cream sandwich layered with red bean jam and sour cherry.

This season runs till mid-June, so make your reservations before it ends or look out for the next season’s menu on Na Oh’s website.

Where: Level 3 Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore, 2 Bulim Avenue

MRT: Lakeside

Open: 11.30am to 4pm, 6 to 10pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays, closed on Sundays and Mondays

Info: For full menus and reservations, go to www.hyundai.com/sg/naoh