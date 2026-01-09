Hong Kong’s popular cafe chain Elephant Grounds opens at Guoco Midtown on Jan 10 

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong’s popular cafe chain Elephant Grounds will make its debut on Jan 10 at Guoco Midtown in Bugis.

What started out as a neighbourhood coffee counter in Hong Kong now has seven locations in the territory - including the latest one launched five months ago in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Its entrance into Singapore is courtesy of the founders of Hong Kong-based group Leading Nation Hospitality, which debuted ramen restaurant Mashi No Mashi here in 2024 via its local franchise partner Authentic Bites Concepts.

The 70-seat Elephant Grounds - with pet-friendly outdoor seating - takes over the space previously vacated by Mashi No Mashi, which moved to Nankin Row in October 2025.

Like in Hong Kong, the space carries the same nature-inspired aesthetic - complete with stamped phrases on the wood panels such as “No Bad Days” and “Coffee & Chill”.

The food menu here carries the same signatures as in Hong Kong, along with exclusive items and vegetarian options.

On weekdays, there are two menus - one for breakfast (8 to 11am), the other for all-day dining (from 11am). There is also a separate weekend brunch menu.

Signatures such as the Mr Shakshuka ($20) with toasted sourdough, chorizo, feta and cilantro, all-day breakfast ($18) and Acai Yogurt Bowl ($18) are available across all the menus, along with pastries baked on site, coffee, tea and other beverages.

Elephant Grounds' Acai Yogurt Bowl. PHOTO: ELEPHANT GROUNDS

Pastry highlights include the Bacon & Mustard Danish ($6), Croissant ($3.80) and Banana Bread ($6) - best paired with its house-blend coffee (from $4.50) directly sourced from Ijen Lestari, a farm in East Java.

Elephant Grounds' house-blend coffee is directly sourced from a farm in East Java. PHOTO: ELEPHANT GROUNDS

Other dishes to try include the vegetable-forward Mrs Shakshuka ($16) with tofu, pumpkin, zucchini, olives and spiced tomato salsa; Quinoa & Kale Salad ($18); Fish Fillet Sando ($22); and a Singapore-exclusive Chicken Parm sandwich ($20). For more carbs, there is a selection of pasta and donburi dishes too.

Like the Acai Yogurt Bowl, the Morning Cereal ($14) also features the Founders’ Granola, also made on site with thick rolled oats, pecan, almond flakes, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, maple syrup and coconut oil. The granola is also sold separately at $15 for a 300g bag.

There’s more to come - with a dedicated merchandise corner selling tote bags, apparel and reusable tumblers, as well as the brand’s popular ice cream sandwiches.

Speaking to The Straits Times from Hong Kong, Leading Nation Hospitality’s co-founder Mr Kevin Poon, 44, highlighted Singapore’s “interesting cafe culture” along with his fondness for kaya toast and Milo Dinosaur - which he hopes will be incorporated into the menu here one day.

Should the cafe prove successful here, he does not rule out expansion, and could also explore opportunities to bring other brands from his group into Singapore.

Besides Mashi No Mashi, the group also operates other F&B concepts in Hong Kong such as the one-Michelin-starred Cristal Room by Ann-Sophie Pic, speakeasy The Diplomat and wagyu specialist Wagyumafia.

Singapore marks Elephant Grounds’ second overseas outlet, following its international debut in Manila in 2019. It will next open in South Jakarta by the first quarter of 2026.

Mr Poon says: “We are always in discussion over what would work in Singapore. It is a tricky market as there is an abundance of choice. Over the years, we update the menu with different items and look at how to reinvent ourselves.”

Elephant Grounds opens on Jan 10 at 01-04 Guoco Midtown, 124 Beach Road, from 8am to 8pm daily. For more information, go to @elephantgroundssg on Instagram.