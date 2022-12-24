Gaggan Anand: Maverick chef moves into Singapore F&B scene

SINGAPORE – With the big guns of the local food and beverage industry like Unlisted Collection’s Loh Lik Peng and Lo & Behold’s Wee Teng Wen holding back ambitious expansion plans, it took a non-resident to make the biggest splash in the scene this year.

India-born chef and restaurateur Gaggan Anand, who is based in Bangkok, came here in November 2021 to do a pop-up of his restaurant that was closed because of Thailand’s Covid-19 regulations. But what was supposed to be a two-month residency at the Mandala Club in Bukit Pasoh Road was extended – again and again – until it finally ended in June 2022.