Fresh, fuss-free pasta and pizza delights at Italian restaurant Tutto at One Holland Village

Tutto focuses on fresh pasta and pizza made on-site.

Eunice Quek

SINGAPORE – I will admit that when Italian restaurant Tutto debuted at Jewel Changi Airport in December, this Westie was not inclined to make the trek down to try it.

But now, I can see myself dining at Tutto more frequently, since it launched its second outlet at One Holland Village in February.

The 80-seat restaurant – taking over the space of the now-defunct Prive – includes a 30-seat pet-friendly outdoor area.

The brand is owned by the family-run Da Paolo Group, long known for dishing out authentic Italian fare for the past 37 years. In the area, it also runs a branch of its Da Paolo Gastronomia, a stone’s throw away at Raffles Holland V Mall.

The menu and prices are largely similar at both outlets of Tutto, which focuses on fresh pasta and pizza made on-site. 

Start with antipasti such as Crocchette di Prosciutto ($12), Parma ham croquettes with Grana Padano DOP; Polpette al Sugo ($16), beef meatballs in tomato sauce; and Burrata ($25) from Puglia with marinated mini tomatoes, dried capers and Tutto’s housemade chilli oil.

Tutto’s Italian version is made from two types of chillies from Calabria – for a gentle heat – and Basilicata for the sweet and deep smoky undertones.

Tutto's storefront at One Holland Village.

PHOTO: TUTTO

It is used in my favourite pasta of the lot: Assassina Spaghetti ($19) “burnt” in tomato and chilli for a lovely char and extra bite to the noodles. Originating from Bari, southern Italy, it gets its “assassin” name for its bold, fiery bite.

Temper the heat with a garlic-forward Vongole Spaghetti ($23), and Nero di Seppia ($25), squid-ink spaghetti with squid. Both dishes are exclusive to this outlet.

The Neapolitan-style pizzas, made with a 72-hour fermented dough, have just the right amount of chewiness and puffy blistered crust.

Highlights include Pugliese pizza ($28), with San Marzano tomatoes DOP, fresh burrata and crispy garlic and Tutto’s chilli oil; and Gamberi e Limone ($28), with San Marzano tomatoes DOP, wild Argentinian prawns and garlic. What elevates the latter pizza is the prawn bisque in the tomato base, and a half lemon squeezed over it to brighten the flavours.

Finish with Da Paolo’s famed tiramisu ($13) or pop-in for a gelato (from $7.90 a scoop) when the section opens in April.

Where: 01-49/50/51 One Holland Village, 7 Holland Village Way
MRT: Holland Village
Open: 11am to 10pm daily
Info: dapaolo.com.sg/tutto

Eunice Quek is STFood online editor at The Straits Times. She covers all things trending in the food and beverage scene.

