Food Picks: The Hainan Story Coffee House opens at Nex, premium hotpot at Black Knight Hotpot

I had dined at Black Knight Hotpot a number of times at its old location at Marina Bay Sands. It was not until recently that I visited its current premises at Millenia Walk, where it moved to about half a year ago.

Not only is the food just as good, but the ambience is also much nicer.

Sitting at the end of the mall’s row of Japanese eateries called Nihon Street, the interiors are spacious and neat, with tables set at a comfortable distance from one another. There is a choice of square and round booth tables as well as five private rooms that can accommodate six to 16 people.

What has always impressed me about Black Knight are its full-bodied broths. According to the restaurant, the brews made with herbs and meat are simmered for 16 hours and good to drink on their own. There are seven to choose from and, while they are not cheap, many come with chunks of meat.

For example, the Spicy Pot (from $38) is not your typical mala hotpot, but a spicy beef broth that contains tendon and tripe. You can have it on its own or pair it with another broth for a combo pot.

I love to match it with the Fish Maw Chicken Pot (from $48), which has pieces of fish maw and kampung chicken, or the Nourishing Beauty Pot (from $48), which comes with pork tripe and trotter.

If you feel like splurging, order premium ingredients such as Japanese A5 wagyu and live seafood to add to the pot. These are marked as market price and can cost more than $100 a platter.

Those with a tighter budget can take their pick from many reasonably-priced items. For example, you can get Snowflake Wagyu Beef for $48 and Okinawa Black Pork Belly for $26, which is pretty good value to me. Items like meat balls and pork dumplings are $8.

Where: Black Knight Hotpot, 02-02/05 Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard

MRT: Promenade

Open: 11.30am to 4pm, 5.30 to 10.30pm daily

Info: Go to blackknight.sg