Food Picks: Tacos at Canchita, SuperNature moves to Dempsey, Burmese fare at Burma Social

Taco Time at Canchita

September is taco time at Peruvian restaurant Canchita, in celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day on Sept 16.

Canchita’s Mexican chef Tamara Chavez and her Peruvian chef-husband Daniel Chavez have brought together four big-name chefs to each create a taco that will be served at the restaurant. Each taco is priced at $14.

Called El Taco Secreto, the taco month kicks off from Monday, with one chef’s taco showcased every week.

It starts with chef Mano Thevar from two-Michelin-starred contemporary Indian restaurant Thevar, whose spicy taco with roasted lamb leg, crisp lentils and raita will be on the menu from Sept 4 to 10.

Next up are the creations of chef Kenjiro Hashida from Japanese restaurant Hashida (Sept 11 to 17), chef Han Liguang from one-Michelin-starred Singaporean Restaurant Labyrinth (Sept 18 to 24) and chef Dave Pynt from one-Michelin-starred modern barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends (Sept 25 to 30).

The most interesting take on the taco is Hashida’s wagyu tenderloin taco, where the soft tortilla is made with buckwheat. It is dressed with a savoury chocolate and red miso sauce – a nod to the Mexican mole sauce – and coriander.

Pynt’s beef birria taco is stuffed with tender stewed beef and cheese with Burnt Ends’ signature hot sauce.

Another wonderfully messy and greasy affair is Han’s localised version of a taco, where plaster prata is topped with an egg and cheddar cheese, lamb neck curry and extra curry to drizzle over.

Adding to the taco fiesta, Canchita’s chefs will roll out a special taco to complement each taco of the week. These include a Camarones Rendang taco with lentils puree, soft shell prawns and rendang sauce during chef Thevar’s week and an SG Power Taco for chef Han’s edition, with soft shell crab and crispy rice noodles on a tortilla.

I know El Taco Secreto is meant to be for a month, but these tacos need to be on the menu permanently.

Where: Canchita Peruvian Cuisine, 9A/B Dempsey Road

MRT: Napier

When: Monday to Sept 30, 11.30am to 3pm (Thursdays to Sundays), 5.30 to 10.30pm daily

Tel: 8028-1994

Info: canchita.sg

Elevated Burmese cuisine at Burma Social