Food Picks: Restaurant Jag moves to new home, Alice Boulangerie’s log cake, Goodwood Park’s pecan tart

Restaurant Jag

Having to move because of rent increases is never a good thing – except when it is. One-Michelin-starred Restaurant Jag has traded up, leaving Duxton Road for a larger, sunlit space in Robertson Quay.

Now located on the second floor of art gallery STPI, the new space, which seats 40, is a much better canvas for chef Jeremy Gillon’s vegetable-forward cuisine.

Some tables overlook the Singapore River and, at lunchtime, with the sun coming through, a meal at one of these tables takes the diner away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At night, lights by the river beckon, inviting the diner to take a riverside walk after dinner.

Because winter is coming, the menu celebrates produce including rutabaga, salsify, parsnip, Jerusalem artichoke, kohlrabi, chestnut, celeriac and pumpkin, together with banana shallot, celtuce, fig and mandarins.

Lunches are priced at $175++ and dinners are $298++ a person. Vegetarian lunches are $148++ and dinners cost $248++.

Chef Gillon, 42, is from Deauville in north-west France, and he coaxes different textures out of vegetables.

One of the snacks showcases parsnip and its earthiness. The root vegetable is made into crisp biscuits. Pairs of them are sandwiched with hazelnut praline and parsnip puree. You will appreciate the hit of acidity he includes with each course, which lightens things up. In this case, it is white balsamic vinegar infused with chervil and birch.