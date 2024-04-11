Food Picks: Rempapa’s kueh, Eee Mo’s cold noodles and Hainan Street Cafe’s kaya toast

Rempapa

Making kueh is painstaking, if you want to do it right. Coconut milk has to be freshly squeezed, pandan leaves blitzed and strained to extract the fragrant juice. There is a lot of stirring by hand. Long steaming.

All of which explains why crimes against kueh are many. Some are rubbery when they should wobble voluptuously. Others come in hues not found in nature. Is anything more off-putting than luridly coloured kueh?

That is why biting into chef Damian D’Silva’s kueh is such a pleasure. The wobble. The heady perfume of pandan. The rich mouthfeel of coconut milk. If you are eating his kueh salat, that soft glutinous rice, salted just right.

The 67-year-old’s restaurant, Rempapa, has 20 kueh in its repertoire, and nine of them are available every day. I always thought I had to head to the restaurant to have them, until a friend brought boxes of the kueh to a potluck dinner.

It turns out, you can order boxes of four ($8), eight ($16), 12 ($24) or, from April 15, 30 pieces ($60 – there is a 10 per cent discount) for takeaway or delivery, and to dine in. Whole kueh salat and his famous kueh bengka are also available for $65 each, for takeaway and delivery only.

The standouts are, of course, the kueh kosui and kueh bengka. The kueh bengka is even better after a couple of minutes in the toaster oven.

But my recent box also included kueh bakar pandan, a custard kueh that packs a triple whammy of delights – pandan, coconut milk and toasted sesame seeds. It is soft, fragrant and a joy to eat.

I even like the tiny, tender-crumbed mandarin orange huat kueh, its citrus burst balancing out the richness of the other kueh in the box. And the honeycombed sarang semut, or ant’s nest, represents a triumph in caramelising sugar expertly. Better yet, the sweetness is held in check.

My only gripe is that every piece is so very dainty. Two bites and it’s gone. Better order 30 pieces.

Where: 01-01/02/03 Park Place Residences at PLQ, 2 Paya Lebar Road

MRT: Paya Lebar

Open: Weekdays, 11am to 3pm, 6 to 10pm; weekends, 10.30am to 3pm, 6 to 10pm

Tel: 9459-1603

Info: rempapa.sg. Order at rempapa.oddle.me/en_SG at least three days in advance

Eee Mo BBQ