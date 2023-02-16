Food Picks: Cook & Brew’s MasterChef menu; Fat Cow’s new omakase; and Halcyon & Crane’s new dishes

Taste of Vietnam

Savour a three-course menu ($68++ a person) at Cook & Brew restaurant, created by popular MasterChef Australia contestant Tommy Pham, who participated in seasons 13 and 14 of the cooking competition.

The self-taught Sydney chef – whose Vietnamese mother inspired his love for cooking – was in town last week to work on the dishes. He spent the rest of his time on holiday with his family.

While Pham is not here for the promotion, you can still try his modern spin on Vietnamese cuisine.

The meal starts with Roti Banh Mi, his play on the traditional banh mi without the baguette.

Instead, slices of roasted Australian beef tenderloin, mushroom banh mi sauce and truffle mayonnaise are piled onto flaky roti – his nod to being in Singapore.

Every bite bursts with flavour – from the tangy pickled daikon to the heat of the chilli balanced with cool cucumber.

My appetite is whetted for more, and the main dish is quite the showstopper.

Cha Ca La Vong is grilled turmeric black cod on bee hoon with sauteed dill, spring onion, cucumber and roasted peanuts.

It may look and sound deceptively simple, but it certainly packs a punch. The magic is in the dill oil and nuoc cham sauce – a party of spicy, sour, sweet and salty flavours.

To balance the robust flavours, the meal ends with a Vietnamese Flan topped with a slightly bitter coffee granita, caramel and a sweetened coconut sauce.

Where: Cook & Brew, The Westin Singapore, Level 33 Asia Square Tower 2, 12 Marina View

MRT: Shenton Way

When: Till April 30, 6 to 10.30pm daily

Tel: 6922-6948

Info: https://str.sg/wvMr

