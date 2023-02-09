Food Picks: Carb loading at Baker’s Bench Bakery, Kamome Bakery and Don Don Donki

Best sourdough

Weird but true. I know of people, home bakers included, who do not like tang in their sourdough bread. What, I wonder, is the point of making sourdough bread then? For me, the tang is everything. It adds to the complex flavour of naturally leavened bread.

Finally, after eating many loaves of not-sour sourdough, I have found the best sourdough bread I have eaten in Singapore – at the low-key Baker’s Bench Bakery in Bukit Pasoh. Now I know why my friends rave about it and order masses of its bread.

The bakes here are 100 per cent sourdough – even the Plain Croissant ($4), which nails the buttery and light but also introduces a beguiling nuttiness. Is it the flour?

The Humble Loaf ($9) has the sort of tang I seek but have not found in sourdough here. Even the flatbreads – I have the Bangers & Mash ($7) version – is made with sourdough and topped with thick slices of sausage. It is, of course, less crusty than the sourdough loaves but no less delicious.

Honey Mustard Bacon, Lettuce & Egg Ciabatta ($10) makes the perfect lunch. Two thick slices of back bacon, a fried egg and lettuce charred at the edges are stuffed into a soft, slightly chewy roll slicked with mustard.

That magnificent sandwich restores my faith in humankind. I had arrived in a rage from rude service at my previous stop. That sandwich, and the friendly staff, saved my day.

Where: Baker’s Bench Bakery, 6 Bukit Pasoh Road

MRT: Outram

Tel: 9457-1593

Open: 8.30am to 5pm (Wednesdays to Saturdays), 8.30am to 4pm (Sundays), closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Info: https://str.sg/wtCX

