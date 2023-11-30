Food Picks: 28 Noodles reopens in Serangoon Central, Hakka lei cha rice in Punggol

28 Noodles

Old-school minced pork noodles

Fans of noodle stall 28 Noodles at the coffee shop at Block 204 Serangoon Central, which closed in September 2022, will be pleased to know that the stall is back in business at the same location.

Stall owner Tan Guan Huat, 70, started his noodle stall in 2002 in Yio Chu Kang Road, and moved in 2014 to Serangoon Central, where he operated his stall until he decided to retire in 2022.

Bored with watching television and finding ways to occupy his time, he gladly agreed to reopen his noodle stall when approached by the coffee shop operator.

The stall unit had been taken over by Japanese fusion mee pok stall Li Yuan Mee Pok from late November 2022, but it closed in July due to a manpower shortage.

After a year-long hiatus, Mr Tan reopened his stall on Oct 19 with a new signboard.

Though not many of his former regulars know that he is back in business, the stall attracts a lunchtime queue from 11.30am.

The stall operates five days a week, and is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Prices start at $5 for a bowl of noodles, $1 more than before, as ingredient costs have increased and Mr Tan is bracing himself for the increase in the goods and services tax in 2024.

A striking feature at the stall is how the actual bowls of noodles resemble the photographs on the menu signboard, which were taken by Mr Tan himself.

The portions are reasonable, and one basic bowl of noodles is filling.

A few regulars grumble that he no longer sells his laksa, but Mr Tan explains that some of its ingredients are now too costly.