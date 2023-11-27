Fire Up your palate at The Social Outcast

Leave your culinary expectations at the door and embark on an immersive gastronomic journey with The Social Outcast’s Woodfire Experiential Dining.

This culinary experience harnesses the raw energy of wood-fired flames to create exceptional dishes that are sure to fire up your palate. The intimate setting features just 12 counter seats, giving you a front-row seat as the chef masterfully prepares his creations. Taste dishes influenced by cuisines from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and the Americas.

Choose between a seven-course ($138++) or 10-course ($218++) meal, and enjoy $50 off the total bill if you are an SPH subscriber.