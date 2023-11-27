Fire Up your palate at The Social Outcast

The Social Outcast’s Woodfire Experiential Dining. PHOTO: THE SOCIAL OUTCAST
There are just 12 counter seats, giving you a front-row seat as the chef prepares his creations. PHOTO: THE SOCIAL OUTCAST
Updated
21 sec ago
Published
24 sec ago

Leave your culinary expectations at the door and embark on an immersive gastronomic journey with The Social Outcast’s Woodfire Experiential Dining.

This culinary experience harnesses the raw energy of wood-fired flames to create exceptional dishes that are sure to fire up your palate. The intimate setting features just 12 counter seats, giving you a front-row seat as the chef masterfully prepares his creations. Taste dishes influenced by cuisines from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and the Americas.

Choose between a seven-course ($138++) or 10-course ($218++) meal, and enjoy $50 off the total bill if you are an SPH subscriber.

Dishes here influenced by cuisines from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and the Americas. PHOTO: THE SOCIAL OUTCAST

Visit stsub.sph.com.sg/thesocialoutcast to redeem the promo code and quote it when making your reservation. A minimum of two diners is required. This promotion ends on Oct 31, 2024, so book your seats today!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top