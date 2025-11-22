Festive feasting: 16 Christmas meals from $15 to $300 and takeaway turkey treats

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – With just over a month until Christmas, it is time to put on the stretchy pants and gear up for festive feasting.

You can splash out on InterContinental Singapore’s epic Big Christmas Buffet, which ranges from $158++ to $298++. Or head to Kenny Rogers Roasters for its $14.90++ meal, which includes a quarter rotisserie roasted chicken with garlic butter sauce and corn muffin covered in rainbow sprinkles.

For best value, go for the lunch buffets, several of which are priced from $40++ to $50++ a person.

And if your focus is just on savouring turkey, The Straits Times also highlights some unusual options to consider. These include mentaiko, buah keluak and spicy turmeric coconut turkey.

Here is your Christmas foodie list sorted – according to budget.

From $14.90++ a person

Kenny Rogers Roasters

What: Whether you are dining solo or have a party of eight, the halal-certified Kenny Rogers chain has you covered this Christmas. Its solo meal ($14.90++) includes a quarter rotisserie roasted chicken with garlic butter sauce, one arabiki chicken sausage, rainbow corn muffin and a choice of side and soft drink.

Kenny's X'mas Solo Meal. PHOTO: KENNY ROGERS ROASTERS

There are also sets for four ($59++), six ($108++) and eight ($128++) people, available for dine-in or takeaway.

These bigger sets include truffle chicken ham and truffle chicken meatloaf – a reinvented version cut and fried in long strips like fries for easy eating. The two items, along with the arabiki chicken sausages and rainbow corn muffins, are also sold as a la carte items.

Where: Kenny Rogers’ outlets, including Marina Square, The Clementi Mall and City Square Mall

When: Till Dec 15

Info: Order online at kennyrogers.oddle.me

Swensen’s Unlimited

What: Round off the last week of 2025 on a high at Swensen’s Unlimited, the halal-certified buffet concept of the Swensen’s restaurant chain.

The Christmas-themed spread offers an array of dishes, including roast turkey, cold-poached whole salmon, glazed chicken ham and seafood risotto.

The buffet spread at Swensen's Unlimited. PHOTO: SWENSEN'S

Complete the 90-minute meal with toffee pudding as well as a staggering 48 ice cream and gelato flavours on rotation.

Prices start at $40++ an adult for lunch and go up to $69++ (dinner) on selected dates.

Where: Swensen’s Unlimited outlets at Geneo, Changi Airport Terminal 2 and VivoCity

When: Dec 24 to Jan 1

Info: For full details, go to unlimited.swensens.com.sg

Barossa Steak and Grill

What: Celebrate Christmas by the breezy waterfront at Barossa Steak and Grill, which offers festive lunch sets from $38++ (two courses).

Go for the lunch and dinner sets at Barossa Steak and Grill. PHOTO: BAROSSA STEAK AND GRILL

Highlights from the lunch include smoked gammon ham Caesar salad, Australian beef short ribs with maple ponzu glaze, and tiramisu.

For dinner (from $78++ for three courses), dish options include Sanchoku wagyu steak tartare on nori crackers topped with uni, lobster bisque, pan-roasted barramundi and sticky date pudding.

A takeaway menu is also available at order.barossa.com.sg. Pre-orders are open, with collection from Dec 1 to 31. Order five days in advance.

Where: 01-161/162 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk

When: Dec 17 to 31; 11.30am to 3pm, 5 to 10.30pm (weekdays); 11.30am to 11.30pm (Saturdays); 11.30am to 10.30pm (Sundays)

Info: Call 6255-1855 or go to barossa.com.sg

The Lobby Lounge

What: Indulge in a leisurely afternoon tea at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore’s Lobby Lounge.

Savoury delights – served on a miniature Ferris wheel – include turkey ham with cranberry aioli and applewood smoked chicken with orange peel, followed by festive sweets, including chocolate mont blanc, peppermint macaron and tiramisu buche de Noel.

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore's Festive Afternoon Tea. PHOTO: GRAND COPTHORNE WATERFRONT HOTEL SINGAPORE

Have your fill of scones, such as the Millennium Earl Grey tea-infused scone and classic buttermilk scone, served with clotted cream and a selection of jams.

The afternoon tea is priced at $68++ a set for two (includes two glasses of sparkling tea from home-grown tea brand Pryce) or $108++ a set for two (with two glasses of Devaux Coeur des Bar Blanc de Noirs champagne).

Where: Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore, 392 Havelock Road

When: Till Jan 1, 3 to 5pm daily

Info: str.sg/zFV6

From $50++ a person

Town Restaurant

What: Town Restaurant’s festive buffets offer a sumptuous array of freshly carved roasts with all the trimmings, charcoal-grilled delights on the al fresco deck and an enticing spread of holiday desserts.

Town Restaurant's Festive Dinner Feast. PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

There is seafood and charcuterie, alongside Indian and Peranakan cuisines and a noodle station. Look forward to the quintessential roast turkey, orange and maple-glazed boneless ham and charcoal-grilled bulgogi beef flank.

Prices start at $68++ an adult (includes free-flow select non-alcoholic beverages) for lunch and go up to $228++ an adult (includes free-flow champagne and select alcoholic beverages) for weekend brunch (noon to 3pm).

Where: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1 Fullerton Square

When: Till Jan 1

Info: For full details and menus, go to str.sg/pHHJ

The Line

What: An array of international and festive dishes await at The Line buffet restaurant. Highlights from the carving station include spice-rubbed oven-roasted tom turkey and honey-glazed bone-in gammon ham, while main course options include orecchiette pasta and lobster gratin with truffle dust and aged parmesan, and baked whole Norwegian salmon with honey gochujang sauce.

International and festive dishes at The Line buffet restaurant. PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA SINGAPORE

Finish with minced pies, pecan tarts, and bread and butter pudding with vanilla sauce.

Prices, which include soft drinks and juices, start at $68++ an adult for weekday lunch and go up to $128++ for weekend dinner. Separate prices apply for Dec 24 to 28 and Dec 31.

Where: Shangri-La Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road

When: Till Dec 30

Info: Call 6213-4398, e-mail dining.sls@shangri-la.com or go to str.sg/AJXS

Peppermint

What: Indulge in Peppermint’s festive buffets, which highlight farm-to-table herbs and produce as well as responsibly sourced seafood and applewood-grilled meats such as wagyu beef belly and lamb T-bone.

Star dishes from the spread include slow-cooked turkey with Indian Panch Phoron (five spice) and burnt butter giblet sauce; festive chicken ham infused with the urban farm’s lavender and caramelised starfruit; and hay-smoked sustainable salmon with caviar citrus sauce.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the buffet stakes are raised with more decadent dishes of classic Beef Wellington with black truffle jus, whole duck stuffed with morel mushrooms and pistachios, and baked lobster yuzu thermidor.

Peppermint's baked lobster yuzu thermidor. PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY, SINGAPORE

Prices start at $72++ an adult for weekday lunch and go up to $112++ for weekend dinner.

Peppermint’s kitchens and buffet stations are halal-certified.

Where: Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore, 6 Raffles Boulevard

When: Till Jan 1

Info: Call 6845-1111, e-mail peppermint.prsmb@parkroyalcollection.com or go to str.sg/xP9r for full details and menus

The Dining Room

What: Sitting alongside The Dining Room buffet’s traditional oven-roasted turkey is its new showstopper – spicy turmeric coconut turkey, smothered in a rich spiced rub. It is also available for takeaway ($208) with tomato basmati rice, green bean kerabu and mung bean crackers.

The Dining Room's buffet highlights include its new spicy turmeric coconut turkey (background, centre). PHOTO: SHERATON TOWERS SINGAPORE

Other highlights include slow-roasted rogan josh bone-in grass-fed lamb leg, barbecue -glazed wagyu rump served with locally farmed mushrooms and garlic-parmesan roasted potatoes, and a decadent baked brie en croute with a cheesy molten centre.

Prices start at $78++ an adult for weekday lunch and go up to $118++ for dinner on Fridays and Saturdays. Separate prices apply for Dec 24, 25 and 31.

Where: Sheraton Towers Singapore, 39 Scotts Road

When: Till Dec 31

Info: Call 6839-5621, e-mail thediningroom@sheratonsingapore.com or order at shopatsheratonfestive.oddle.me

Edge

What: Seasonal highlights at the Edge buffet spread include oven-roasted grass-fed lamb leg with ras el hanout spices, maple-glazed gammon ham with spiced pineapple marmalade, chicken leg confit with savoy cabbage, and Mediterranean turkey pizza.

Edge's festive buffet spread. PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

Go for the slow-roasted ribeye and Yorkshire pudding at the grill station, followed by freshly shucked oysters and king crab legs at the seafood section.

Save space for the dessert bar’s dark chocolate logcake, housemade Christmas stollen and rum-soaked fruit cake.

Prices start at $88++ an adult for weekday lunch and go up to $198++ for Sunday brunch (including free-flow alcohol and non-alcohol options). Separate prices apply for Dec 24, 25, 31 and Jan 1.

Where: Level 3 Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard

When: Till Jan 1

Info: For full details and menus, go to str.sg/Djtj

From $100++ a person

Crossroads Buffet

What: Spend Christmas Eve (from $118++ for lunch) or Christmas Day (from $128++ for lunch) at Crossroads Buffet with an indulgent feast of free-flow sashimi, fresh crustaceans, artisanal brunch live stations (lunch only) and premium roasts.

Festive dining at Crossroads Buffet. PHOTO: SINGAPORE MARRIOTT TANG PLAZA HOTEL

The spread showcases the slow-roasted salmon fillet with caviar sauce, roast turkey, honey-glazed bone-in ham, and wok-fried crab with salted egg sauce.

Save space for the special Christmas cakes of Apple Kiwi Yuletide Express, Avocado Noel Cream Cake, Hazelnut Coffee Yule Logcake and Signature Chocolate Fudge Logcake.

Where: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road

When: Dec 24 and 25, noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 9.30pm

Info: Call 6831-4605, e-mail mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com or go to crossroadssg.com

Mosella

What: On Nov 22 and 29 and December weekends at Mosella, embark on its Mediterranean Buffet Brunch Voyage ($128++ a person) as it goes into festive mode.

Mosella's Mediterranean Buffet Brunch Voyage. PHOTO: MOSELLA

The carving live station showcases a garlic Cajun butter glazed turkey, mesquite-smoked Angus beef tomahawk and whole roasted branzino meuniere.

Not to be missed are the Lobster Benedict, orecchiette with wagyu beef ragu and Mediterranean seafood bouillabaisse.

To finish, go for freshly fried churros with an assortment of dips, mulled wine poached pear verrine and wild berries tart.

Where: Pan Pacific Orchard, 10 Claymore Road

When: Nov 22 and 29 and weekends till Dec 28

Info: mosella.sg

From $150++ a person

InterContinental Singapore

What: InterContinental Singapore’s much-anticipated Big Christmas Buffet has expanded from a single seating in 2024 to three lavish dining sessions for Christmas Eve Dinner, Christmas Day Brunch and Christmas Day Dinner now.

This marks the final Christmas to be celebrated at InterContinental Singapore, which shutters on Dec 31 to be rebranded as The Luxury Collection Singapore, Bugis, under the management of Marriott International in 2026.

Expect a staggering spread of almost 200 dishes from the kitchens of Italian restaurant Luce, The Lobby Lounge and Chinese restaurant Man Fu Yuan.

InterContinental Singapore's Big Christmas Buffet. PHOTO: INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE

Relish seafood on ice, charcuterie and cheese, Beef Wellington and Risotto alla Milanese con Ossobuco, stirred in Luce’s signature parmesan wheel.

Dessert lovers can go for the Mont Blanc Eclat Yule Logcake, red fruit panna cotta, Italian panettone and the signature Luce-misu.

The buffet is priced from $158++ (Christmas Eve dinner, includes free-flow soft drinks, juices, coffee and tea) and goes up to $298++ (Christmas brunch and dinner, includes free-flow alcohol and non-alcohol options).

Where: InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road

When: Dec 24 and 25

Info: Call 6825-1008, e-mail InterContinental.Dining@ihg.com or go to str.sg/4gYqM

Turkey takeaways

M Hotel Singapore

What: Celebrate Christmas at home with M Hotel Singapore’s halal-certified festive offerings of mentaiko-marinated roasted turkey ($148) and roasted buah keluak poulet ($68) with roasted almond broccoli, garlic thyme potatoes and housemade buah keluak sauce.

M Hotel Singapore's mentaiko-marinated roasted turkey. PHOTO: M HOTEL SINGAPORE

The mentaiko turkey is included in a $208 bundle, while the buah keluak chicken is in another $168 bundle – both with a jumbo chicken pie and chocolate truffle logcake.

Where: M Hotel Singapore, 81 Anson Road

When: Order by Dec 20, two days in advance

Info: str.sg/nHKU

One Farrer Hotel

What: Besides the traditional roast turkey ($178), One Farrer Hotel also offers a satay-marinade turkey with achar and belinjo crackers ($188) and salt-crusted turkey ($188) served with chestnut stuffing, sauteed bacon-thyme potatoes, butter-poached brussel sprouts with chestnut, and cranberry orange sauce.

One Farrer Hotel's (foreground, clockwise from left) traditional roast turkey, pineapple-glazed gammon ham, salt-crusted turkey and satay-marinade turkey. PHOTO: ONE FARRER HOTEL

If a whole turkey is too much, go for the satay-marinade chicken instead, with honey-sweet potatoes, apple-clove compote and butter poached brussel sprouts with chestnut.

Where: One Farrer Hotel, 1 Farrer Park Station Road

When: Order by Dec 22, three days in advance

Info: onefarrer.com

All Things Delicious

What: Opt for a fuss-free Christmas with halal-certified restaurant All Things Delicious’ Roasted And Ready Christmas Bundle ($327.70, good for eight to 12 people).

All Things Delicious' Roasted And Ready Bundle. PHOTO: ALL THINGS DELICIOUS

Choose from roast turkey roulade (add $29), roast beef with the works (add $43) or roast lamb rack, followed by classic lamb pie (add $20) or gochujang beef shepherd’s pie. Dessert options are yuzu pistachio logcake or chocolate cherry swirl logcake (add $4).

Where: 34 Arab Street

When: Till Dec 31

Info: allthingsdelicious.sg

Goodwood Park Hotel

What: Goodwood Park Hotel’s new turkey for the season is its steam-baked turkey stuffed with chestnut, ham and vegetables ($260 nett, good for eight to 12 people), served with yam rice infused with housemade shallot oil and five-spice seasoning.

Goodwood Park Hotel's new turkey is the steam-baked turkey (centre), served alongside other festive delights. PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

To finish, there is the chef’s special chilli sauce and a rich brown gravy.