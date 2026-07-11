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Feast along the food loop: Explore 15 new and underrated eats at the Circle Line’s new stations

Stop at Cantonment and Prince Edward Road MRT stations to fuel up.

SINGAPORE – Three new stations launching for passenger service on July 12 finally close the loop of the Circle Line.

They will also take hungry passengers to a slew of new and under-the-radar food and drink spots – particularly those around the Cantonment and Prince Edward Road MRT stations.

The Keppel MRT station – bordering Keppel Distripark and Keppel Terminal – is poised to serve new homes within the Greater Southern Waterfront in the future.

After multiple visits to the areas around the Cantonment and Prince Edward Road MRT stations, I make unexpected new discoveries at the fringes of the Central Business District (CBD).

Mixed development Eon Shenton, a short walk from Prince Edward Road station, turns out to be a budding caffeine central with owner-led shops selling coffee, matcha and Thai beverages – each with its own personality and charm.

Since it is at the “end” of Shenton Way, it is often referred to as on the “CBD outskirts”, with a calmer vibe than the bustling Tanjong Pagar and Rafﬂes Place areas.

Over at PSA Tanjong Pagar Complex, many will be familiar with the ever-popular Outram Park Ya Hua Rou Gu Cha. But there are a lot more coffee-shop stalls dishing out everything from grilled chicken rice to charcoal lala pot to ﬁsh soup.

In Cantonment, I rediscover South Side Keppel – a cafe that has recently beefed up its menu with wood-ﬁre offerings.

This station takes passengers on the Circle Line closer to the ever buzzy cafe cluster of Everton Park – near the Outram Park MRT station served by the Thomson-East Coast, East-West and North East lines.

This area is a fount of good eats, including ang ku kueh specialist Ji Xiang Confectionery, Dearborn Granola and coffee shops Everton Food Place and Eating House. They come highly recommended by the Land Transport Authority’s staff and engineers, whom I tapped for this report.

Another star recommendation from them is home-based business Shirin’s House of Rendang in Cantonment Close, a short walk from Cantonment MRT station.

Other home-based outﬁts that have found new permanent retail outlets near the two stations include Moof matcha bar at Eon Shenton and Saikyo Pasta at Icon Village.

Moof’s founder Chiara Ang tells The Straits Times that she is hoping the official full Circle Line opening will draw a wider audience for her at Eon Shenton.

Here are 15 places to fuel up at as you complete the Circle Line.

Cantonment MRT station

Shirin’s House of Rendang

Where: 19 Cantonment Close (for self-collection orders)

Info: Order at shirinsrendang.cococart.co or go to @shirinsrendang on Instagram for updates

This Muslim-owned home-based business is run by Shirin Yusof, 37, who started selling rendang from her HDB flat in December 2024 when she was on extended maternity leave.

Now back in her day job as a marketing specialist, she opens up pre-order slots on weekends for both delivery (add $15) and self-collection just across the road from Cantonment MRT station Exit 3.

Short ribs beef rendang with French loaf. PHOTO: SHIRIN'S HOUSE OF RENDANG

The tender, slow-cooked short ribs beef rendang is her late mother’s recipe and sold in a tub paired with French loaf ($55) to soak up the spicy gravy perfumed with lemongrass.

Another option is chicken rendang (mid-joint) with French loaf ($50). The portion is good for four to five people.

South Side Keppel

Where: 01-04, 1557 Keppel Road

Open: 10am to 9pm (weekdays), 9am to 9pm (weekends)

Info: southside.sg

Back when South Side Keppel cafe opened in 2023, its founder Joanne Toh, 33, had been anticipating the opening of Cantonment MRT station as its hoarding was already up.

Then, its focus was on all-day dining brunch items such as its signature rosti.

These items remain, but the team has recently refreshed the dinner menu (5pm to 9pm daily) to cater to a growing evening crowd.

New items from the wood-fire section – cooked with a mix of binchotan and lychee wood – include Iberico pork jowl ($24) with honey soya glaze; wagyu petite tender ($24); and squid ($20) with chimichurri butter and garlic aioli.

South Side Keppel’s wagyu petite tender. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

Roasted yellow oyster mushrooms. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

Do not miss the charcoal-grilled cabbage ($12) and roasted yellow oyster mushrooms ($16) – both cooked with browned butter and topped with smoked idiazabal cheese.

For dessert, the sticky date pudding ($14), apple crumble ($14) and Speculoos burnt cheesecake ($8) from Ardor Patisserie – also run by Toh – are good bets.

Sip at SAM

Where: Level 1 Singapore Art Museum at Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road

Open: 10am to 6pm daily

Info: singaporeartmuseum.sg/Visit/Dine

If you ever thought the Singapore Art Museum at Tanjong Pagar Distripark was too “ulu” (Singlish for remote), the new Cantonment MRT station will change your mind.

It takes you closer to Sip at SAM, the museum’s cafe which opened without fanfare in June 2025.

Its signature items include sourdough sandwiches (from $12), quiche ($8) and speciality coffee (from $4.50 for an espresso) from local roaster Round Boy Roasters.

The cafe also features seasonal and exhibition-inspired menus. The current one is based on its Hiroshi Sugimoto: Form Is Emptiness show, which runs till Oct 4.

Exhibition-inspired items at Sip at SAM. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ART MUSEUM

It features Japanese-inspired items such as truffled edamame ($7), ume spritz (non-alcoholic nanko ume plum syrup with tonic water, $7) and chilled sesame tofu with roasted soya bean powder and black sugar syrup ($12). The understated presentation of these is meant to reflect the quiet restraint and sense of contemplation associated with Sugimoto’s work.

On July 25, the museum will hold the SAM Art Carnival, which includes activities, performances and free admission to the current exhibitions, as part of its 30th-anniversary celebrations.

Rituals of Kora

Where: 01-36, 5 Everton Park

Open: 11am to 4pm (Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays), 11am to 7pm (Fridays), 10am to 6pm (weekends), closed on Tuesdays

Info: @ritualsofkora on Instagram

The cafe haven of Everton Park is home to stalwarts such as Nylon Coffee, Hello Arigato, Quah Song & Co and Korean store EeeMo Pac&Go.

Opened in October 2025 is Rituals of Kora , a soothing matcha spot perfect for a leisurely afternoon. Besides berries matcha and sakura ichigo matcha, it has other interesting combinations that include taro and earl grey tea.

My newfound favourite pairing is the well-balanced corn milk matcha, topped with crispy cornflakes for added texture to the drink.

Corn milk matcha. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

The matcha curations are priced at $9.50 or $15, depending on the style you prefer.

There is also coffee (from $3.50 for an espresso) and hojicha (from $7), but I suggest you go for its speciality – the green stuff.

Prince Edward Road MRT station

No Ordinary Chicken

Where: 01-03/04 PSA Tanjong Pagar Complex, 7 Keppel Road

Open: 10.30am to 7.30pm (weekdays), closed on weekends

Info: @nordinarychicken on Instagram

Tucked in the corner of a coffee shop at the PSA Tanjong Pagar Complex is No Ordinary Chicken, a nondescript stall that lives up to its name.

Each tender and juicy grilled or fried chicken set is served with rice, soup and sambal.

Taliwang grilled chicken set. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

For $5.80, it comes topped with your choice of sauce including taliwang (a spice blend of chilli, garlic and shrimp paste), satay, matah (shallot and lemongrass sambal) or cabe ijo (Indonesian green chilli).

Fried chicken meals start at $4.50 for two pieces of chicken and sambal. The three-piece value meal ($8.80) includes omelette, corn fritter, sambal and salad.

The stall’s last day at its current address will be July 31. It will be moving to 02-48, Block 6 Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre.

Yakizakana Ramen

Where: 01-12 PSA Tanjong Pagar Complex, 7 Keppel Road

Open: 11am to 8pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays

Info: @yakizakana_ramen on Instagram

Have you tried fish ramen before? I am intrigued by signs at this casual eatery within the air-conditioned comfort of PSA Tanjong Pagar Complex and return to try the dish, as advertised, on a subsequent visit.

The signature mixed-fish ramen ($12.90) comes with a piece each of tempura and grilled fish on a rich and creamy broth, topped with ajitsuke tamago. It tastes like local fish soup-meets-Japanese ramen, and I lap up the comforting fish-based broth.

Signature mixed-fish ramen. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

For options under $10, there is chicken char siu ramen ($8.90), pork char siu ramen ($9.90) and either grilled or tempura fish ramen ($9.90 each).

Rice bowls are available too, priced from $8.90 for a tori (chicken) don.

Sae Byeok Si Jang

Where: 2 Lim Teck Kim Road

Open: 11am to 3pm, 5pm to 11pm daily

Info: @saebyeoksijang.sg on Instagram

In a small lane off Keppel Road lies a cluster of eateries that includes this casual Korean restaurant. It specialises in seafood and barbecue, with sashimi platters and seafood stir-fries best suited to bigger groups.

Yet I am still able to enjoy a reasonably priced solo meal of hot stone samgyetang at $13.80, which includes a meaty chicken leg and wing.

Hot stone samgyetang. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

A whole-chicken version is priced at $22, and the abalone ginseng chicken soup at $28.

You can also opt for hot stone bibimbap ($14) or raw flat fish bibimbap ($25).

Udipi Ganesh Vilas

Where: 4 Lim Teck Kim Road

Open: 7.30am to 10pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays

Info: udipiganeshvilas.com

A few doors away from Sae Byeok Si Jang is Indian vegetarian restaurant Udipi Ganesh Vilas.

Start the day with breakfast (7.30am to 11.30am) of a two-piece idly set ($4.30) or go for the Brunch Delight ($10.80) with one dosa, two idly, one vada or samosa served with sambar and chutneys, and a choice of tea or coffee.

The extensive menu will leave you spoilt for choice, so gun for the set meals to have a taste of several items at once.

The best-selling South Indian meal ($10.80) includes three vegetable dishes, one chapati, rasam and payasam (a sweet dessert that includes vermicelli and sago).

Udipi Ganesh Vilas’ South Indian meal. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

There is also a briyani meal ($12.80), which includes four side dishes, chapati, papad and raita.

This is the most central location of Udipi Ganesh Vilas, which has two other smaller branches – one at Taman Jurong Shopping Centre’s Koufu foodcourt and the other in East Coast, which reopened on July 3 as a stall in Roxy Square.

Saikyo Pasta

Where: 01-86/87 Icon Village, 12 Gopeng Street

Open: 11.30am to 2.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays), 6pm to 8.30pm (weekdays), closed on Sundays

Info: @saikyopasta on Instagram

What started as a home-based business in 2024 has now evolved into a cosy 12-seat Japanese-Italian pasta bar at Icon Village.

The menu is straightforward, offering three cooked-to-order pastas – shiso mushroom, tiger prawn mentaiko and Napolitan – at $22.90 each.

Saikyo Pasta’s Napolitan pasta. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

The unassuming Napolitan is the ultimate comfort carb, with king oyster mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, bacon and sausages.

For the full works, get the signature set ($39.90 a person) with a choice of appetiser, pasta and dessert or drink. Appetiser options (also available a la carte, $15.90 each) include its signature cold kombu pasta with ikura; or burrata, beetroot and edamame puree.

SJR Thai Coffee & Tea

Where: 01-16 Eon Shenton, 70 Shenton Way

Open: 10am to 7pm (weekdays), 10am to 5pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays

Info: @sjrcoffee.sg

One of the latest additions to Eon Shenton is SJR Thai Coffee & Tea, which opened on June 8. The store specialises in Thai beverages, including Thai milk tea (from $4.50), Thai tea coffee ($6) and a refreshing red-lime soda ($5). It also offers matcha (from $5), Thai lemon tea ($5) and coconut Americano ($5.50).

Conscious that Thai drinks are often regarded as too sweet here, store owner Sojirat “Fah” Narkhruea, 27, allows you to customise the sugar level.

SJR Thai Coffee & Tea’s owner Sojirat Narkhruea with her Thai milk and snack bundles. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Two weeks ago, she added two bundle options that include a drink and dessert – $9 for mango sticky rice and $8 for chewy and fragrant kanom krok (Thai pandan pancake).

Moof

Where: 01-15 Eon Shenton, 70 Shenton Way

Open: 8.30am to 4.30pm (weekdays), 10.30am to 4pm (weekends)

Info: @moof__bar on Instagram

What started as home-based business Poof Cafe in Lakeside selling matcha and bakes has found a permanent home at Eon Shenton.

Called Moof, this venture is between Poof Cafe’s founder Chiara Ang, 33, and her matcha business partner Mori Matcha’s founder Maverick Chua, 28.

Since its soft launch in May, Moof has gained traction for its speciality matcha drinks – priced from $7 for a classic matcha or hojicha latte.

Go for the fun drinks – strawberry royal milk pudding ($9) and black sesame ($8.50) topped with crisp brittle – both with the option of a matcha or hojicha base.

Moof’s co-founder Chiara Ang making matcha strawberry royal milk pudding. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Following its official launch last weekend, it has rolled out a new drink for July – The Tassie ($9) – inspired by Ang’s recent trip to Tasmania. A choice of matcha or hojicha latte is lightly sweetened with leatherwood honey and topped with a sea salt pepperberry cream dome.

Galettes are available on Sundays and Mondays. The current flavours are caramelised onion and pepperberry ($6.50), and black plum with creamed leatherwood honey ($6).

abseil

Where: 01-14 Eon Shenton, 70 Shenton Way

Open: 9.30am to 4.30pm (Saturdays to Thursdays), closed on Fridays

Info: @abseil.coffee on Instagram for updates on occasional closures

This is for those looking for a proper pourover. Launched in 2021, abseil is one of the early birds at Eon Shenton, co-founded by long-time friends Glenda Leong and Chelsea Woo, both 31.

With its blacked-out windows, dim lighting and minimalist space, it offers a welcome contrast to other neighbours in the building.

Co-founders of abseil Glenda Leong (left) and Chelsea Woo focus on proper pourovers. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Prices start at $5.50 for an espresso, but it is the drip coffee (from $14.50) you want, thoughtfully selected and brewed by Leong. The duo source beans from Kenya, Ethiopia and Panama that you are less likely to find elsewhere.

Or go for its signature abseil ($9.50) – an iced black coffee topped with fresh cream.

Kahve

Where: 01-12 Eon Shenton, 70 Shenton Way

Open: 7.30am to 5pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays

Info: @kahvesg on Instagram

Inspired by Tokyo’s kissaten (coffee houses) of the 1970s, this cosy shop – filled with knick-knacks, notes and artwork – is a nostalgic respite for no-frills coffee and bakes.

Kahve’s owner Joe Ling operates as a one-man show. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Opened in May 2025, it is a one-man show by Joe Ling, 44, a former chef and culinary lecturer who has always wanted to open a “small, unpretentious” place for people to relax in the busy CBD.

Prices range from $4 for an espresso to $6.50 for a matcha latte or espresso tonic. No latte art here, he says, just complete focus on the coffee – a house blend sourced from Kamojang in West Java and Kerinci in Sumatra – and conversation.

His housemade bakes are straightforward too, at $2 each for a mini banana cake, Valrhona chocolate muffin or focaccia slice.

Double Shot Coffee

Where: 01-05 Eon Shenton, 70 Shenton Way

Open: 8am to 5pm (weekdays), 9am to 3pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays

Info: @dblshotcoffee on Instagram

Aptly named, this coffee spot beckons you to stop by for a quick refuel of double-shot, single-origin brews. Prices start at $4 for a double espresso – currently using beans from El Salvador, alongside a rotation from its own roastery.

Pair the coffee with housemade bakes (from $3) such as pain au chocolat.

This Eon Shenton outlet opened in 2019, followed by a bigger dine-in outlet in Kampong Bahru in 2022 – a 10-minute walk from the new Cantonment MRT station.

Your brew is in good hands, as its team of baristas often take part in coffee competitions. They will be contending at the upcoming Singapore National Coffee Championship 2026 at Marina Bay Sands in July.

Double Shot Coffee’s manager Lau Ka Man (left) and barista Vincent Tan. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

Hone Bakes

Where: 01-13 Eon Shenton, 70 Shenton Way

Open: Soft launch in mid-August

Info: @hone.bakes on Instagram

Entering the Eon Shenton cluster in August is Hone Bakes, a home-based business run by Chew Yi En, 28, and her mother Hoh Wei Lee, in her 50s.

Chew, a former social media executive with local food platform Eatbook, started baking full time in 2024 and roped in her mother, an avid home baker for many years. After sell-out pop-ups, they began searching for a permanent location in 2025.

The Korean-inspired store will sport a “woody, rustic feel”, she says, and the bakes will be on display for customers to help themselves to.

It will offer its popular sourdough shio pan (from $4), with flavours such as mentaiko nori, charcoal cheese and egg mayonnaise; as well as sourdough bagels (from $5), with pumpkin chicken floss, garlic cream cheese and potato cheese.

There will also be stuffed chiffon cakes (from $6.50), cheesecakes (from $11) and South Korean-style gateaux (from $11) such as matcha dark chocolate and lemon pistachio, as well as drinks like cream-topped lattes and Korean fruit ade.