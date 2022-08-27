F&B entrepreneurs battle Apprentice-style in Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars

SINGAPORE - It is The Apprentice meets food in celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's latest reality television competition, Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars.

Like The Apprentice, which showcases the business abilities of contestants, the eight-episode show puts 12 British up-andcoming food and beverage (F&B) entrepreneurs through various business-related challenges to test their skills, creativity and mettle.

The prize? Ramsay's investment of £150,000 (S$247,000).

The first episode premiered last Monday (Aug 22) on BBC Lifestyle (StarHub TV Channel 432 or Singtel TV Channel 255) and streaming service BBC Player.

It saw the 55-year-old British chef-restaurateur take a dramatic leap out of a helicopter into the sea to greet the contestants - aged 27 to 46 - on a beach in Cornwall.

Ramsay then gave them their first task: jumping off a cliff into the sea, to see how they would react under pressure.

This was followed by a challenge to sell street food from beach shacks.

The series was shot across picturesque locations across the United Kingdom.

In one episode, contenders had to teeter on high wires to serve lunch to Ramsay and two mountain rescuers 300m above the valley floor in the Lake District.

Other challenges were based on the biggest F&B trends in recent years, with industry experts weighing in on the contestants' performance.

In Ramsay's favourite challenge, teams had to create their own online delivery service.

Aside from feeding hungry office workers, a secret panel of judges - which included Deliveroo's co-founder Will Shu - also ordered their food online.

In an e-mail interview with The Sunday Times, Ramsay said the challenge gave insight into how customers vote with their eyes, by looking at the pictures and descriptions.

Another challenge saw competitors creating and presenting their own non-alcoholic brand for the likes of Mr Ben Branson, creator of British company Seedlip, known for its distilled non-alcoholic spirits.