Famed Singapore zi char institution Ah Orh Seafood’s second-generation owner dies at 77

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

The late Mr Goh Leng Chia (right) with his daughter Goh Chiew Buay in this 2016 photograph.

SINGAPORE – Mr Goh Leng Chia, second-generation owner of family-run local zi char institution Ah Orh Seafood in Bukit Merah, died on Feb 8 at the age of 77.

According to a Lianhe Zaobao article, his older son Goh Maih How, 50, said the late Mr Goh was hospitalised in early 2026. Checks revealed excessive fluid in his lungs, and he had to keep going in and out of hospital.

Although his condition improved, he was admitted again on Jan 23 due to a fever, and remained there until he died.

He leaves behind his 76-year-old wife, three children – who run the business – and four granddaughters.

Mr Goh’s wake is at Block 118A Jalan Membina, a stone’s throw from Ah Orh Seafood’s location. The funeral is on Feb 13.

The three siblings will continue to run the heritage restaurant, best known for its traditional Teochew fare including cold crab, steamed pomfret, braised duck, oyster omelette and orh nee (yam paste).

Ah Orh Seafood’s history dates back to 1919, when it started as a bak kut teh stall at a market in Merchant Road. In 1965, its menu grew to include zi char dishes and it moved to the now-defunct Ellenborough Market Hawker Centre in 1980.

It opened at its current premises in 1997, a Housing Board block void deck in Jalan Bukit Merah.

Even after handing over the business to his children in 2015, the late Mr Goh remained a fixture at the restaurant. His daughter Goh Chiew Buay, 52, manages it while her two younger brothers helm the kitchen.

In a Facebook post, hawker Melvin Chew of Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck & Kway Chap at Chinatown Complex Food Centre called Mr Goh the “heart and soul behind Ah Orh Seafood”.

Mr Chew said: “A dedicated hawker and a humble man, Uncle Ah Orh devoted his life to his craft, building Ah Orh Seafood into a name loved by generations. His hard work, passion and kindness touched countless lives in the food community and beyond.”