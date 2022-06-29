Famed Peruvian chef couple Virgilio Martinez and Pia Leon of Central to run three-month residency

SINGAPORE - Mark your calendars for the next high profile chef pop-up.

Peruvian powerhouse chef couple Virgilio Martinez and his wife Pia Leon will be in town to helm the members-only Mandala Club's next residency.

It runs from Aug 5 to Oct 30 at a separate host venue - one-Michelin-starred Art restaurant at the National Gallery Singapore.

The chefs will present an entirely new dining experience called Meters Above Sea Level (MASL) - marking the first time the dynamic duo are coming together to collaborate on a project outside of Peru.

Their flagship restaurant - three-Michelin-starred Central in Peru - is No. 4 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list and has held the title of the Greatest Restaurant in Latin America from 2013 to 2021.

They also run Kjolle and the remotely located MIL restaurant.

Multi-course tasting menus featuring new dishes have been developed exclusively for MASL, in order to presentthe couple's signature interpretation of Peru's vastly biodiverse landscapes and ecosystems to Singapore.

Prices start at $320++ for an eight-course lunch (Wednesdays to Sundays), and from $448++ for an 11-course dinner (Tuesdays to Sundays).

Priority booking for Mandala Club members start today (June 29) at this website. Non-members can sign up for priority access to the pre-launch ticket window which opens on July 5, 24 hours in advance of the general public release on July 6.

Many of the ingredients featured are sourced by the chefs across diverse terrains and demanding altitudes.

The dishes will not have conventional names. Instead, they are listed according to the altitude at which its ingredients are found - ranging from 10 to 3,850 masl (metres above sea level).

For example, corn, amaranth and cancha (large-kernel corn) will come in at 3,550 masl.

A journey down to 185 masl features Amazonian nut and squash. The menu peaks at 3,850 masl with a presentation of native tuber, clay and high altitude leaves.

Martinez says: "To us, meters above sea level refers to the way we connect with the environment in Peru. Bisected by a major mountain range, Peru's unique geography requires us to look at the world vertically in order to access the origin of thousands of our ingredients.

"The idea of going up and down helps us look attentively at where products originate and from whose hands. Only then can we use this knowledge in a way that educates and surprises our guests."