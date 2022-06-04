$628 for a meal by a guest chef? Restaurant pop-ups return to Singapore

SINGAPORE - With borders reopening, Singapore's food scene is getting a boost with the return of pop-ups featuring guest chefs from abroad.
It is also a sign of pre-pandemic food tourism making a comeback, drawing local and overseas diners alike.
