$628 for a meal by a guest chef? Restaurant pop-ups return to Singapore

Argentinean celebrity chef-author Francis Mallmann. PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTELS AND RESORTS
Updated
Published
35 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - With borders reopening, Singapore's food scene is getting a boost with the return of pop-ups featuring guest chefs from abroad.

It is also a sign of pre-pandemic food tourism making a comeback, drawing local and overseas diners alike.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top