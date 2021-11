While newly minted home cooks have no lack of choice in kitchen appliances - from retro-style electric hotplates that come with takoyaki plates to the all-in-one Thermomix - the air fryer has made a strong comeback in a time of work-from-home meals during the pandemic.

Check out the frozen food section of supermarkets and you will find that many ready-to-eat packs now come with air-fryer reheating instructions. Ditto for food ordered in from restaurants and bakeries.