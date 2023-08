SINGAPORE – Since Aug 1, kacang puteh seller Amirthaalangaram Moorthy has seen snaking queues at his new kiosk at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange.

Said to be the last one standing in Singapore, the 57-year-old’s multigenerational business – passed down from his father and in operation since the 1960s at various locations, including Balestier Road till 2013 – received a new lease of life after Mr Moorthy relocated his pushcart to Toa Payoh.