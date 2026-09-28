China’s Luckin Coffee marks 100th store, 1.9m app members in Singapore

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SINGAPORE – Three years after making its overseas debut in Singapore with two stores at Marina Square and Ngee Ann City, Chinese coffee giant Luckin Coffee marks its 100th store milestone at Bugis Junction.

Officially launched on Sept 28, the Peranakan-inspired store showcases all of its stores via an “Interactive Brand Heritage Projector”.

So bullish is the chain’s expansion here that, even as Luckin Coffee Singapore’s local general manager Steve Teo speaks to The Straits Times on Sept 24, he adds that there are already 103 stores – at International Plaza, Alexandra Retail Centre and inside a Cheers outlet at Nanyang Polytechnic.

Up to six outlets are planned for the rest of 2026, including locations at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, Yew Tee Point and Limbang Shopping Centre.

In China, there are more than 36,000 outlets across the country. The brand also has over 150 outlets in Malaysia and more than 20 stores in New York.

Making its mark in Singapore

Since its debut here, Luckin Coffee has hit 1.9 million members on its mobile app.

Its top two signature drinks here – Coconut Latte ($8) and Little Butter Latte ($8.50) – have each surpassed two million cups sold since they launched. Prices start at $6 for an Americano.

Drinks at Luckin Coffee sport its special 100th store packaging. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

While the drink recipes here are similar to the menus overseas, Teo – a trained barista who has 28 years of experience in the coffee industry – says that sugar levels have been lowered to suit the local palate.

Since January, all drinks on its menu here have been rated Nutri-Grade C and healthier .

In his role, Teo has also driven several collaborations with the likes of Toy Story 5 (2026) , Milo and popular character Quby, and rolled out limited-time offerings such as the current Pandan Coconut Latte ($8) and Black Sesame Hojicha Latte ($8).

The Bugis Junction outlet sees the introduction of pour-over coffee ($8.50) using a choice of either Colombia Gesha or Costa Rica Gesha beans.

Expansion continues

From a team of about 50 people at the start, there are now more than 860 employees in the company here.

Expansion will continue, says Teo, who notes that there are more cafe-style outlets with seating here compared to kiosks.

He says: “In Singapore, coffee is very accessible. We have local kopi, Western chains, every brand has its own unique selling point. There’s still room for expansion as coffee consumption is increasing, even among the younger generation.”