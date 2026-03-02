Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

Molly Tea's (left photo, from left to right) Pistachio Jasmine Coconut, Premium Jasmine Milk Tea, Premium Jasmine Apple Milk Tea and White Champaca Matcha; and Molly Tea merchandise (right).

SINGAPORE – China’s famed drinks chain Molly Tea will make its debut here at Orchard Central on March 3.

For a week, it will offer six drinks as part of its soft launch, alongside opening promotions in line with its official launch on March 6 at 11am.

From March 9, it will roll out the full menu that showcases the signature floral-scented jasmine tea beverages that the chain is known for.

Molly Tea is named after the jasmine flower, known in Chinese as mo li hua.

Founded in Shenzhen in 2021, Molly Tea has grown to more than 2,000 outlets across China, the United States, Britain and Australia.

At 1,400 sq ft, the 40-seat Orchard Central outlet is the brand’s largest store in South-east Asia. It has other branches in Jakarta and Bangkok.

The first six drinks to be offered – also the brand’s signature brews – include Premium Jasmine Milk Tea ($5.20), made with double-petal jasmine flowers from Guangxi, and Snowy Jasmine ($6.50), an upgraded version of jasmine milk tea topped with jasmine-infused whipped cream and crushed pecans.

Other highlights include Pistachio Jasmine Coconut ($6.20), a combination of jasmine tea and coconut water topped with creamy pistachio cheese, and Premium Jasmine Apple Milk Tea ($5.90), with apple juice.

White c hampaca , a hybrid flowering plant from the magnolia family, is used in White Champaca Matcha ($5.90), topped with matcha cheese foam, and White Champaca Oolong Milk Tea ($5.20).

The full menu will include other milk tea and matcha options.

Molly Tea merchandise will also be available, such as a Cloud Tote Bag ($39.90), an Insulated Tumbler ($42.90) and the Singapore-exclusive Blind Box Magnets ($9.90). The magnets come in designs of Molly Tea’s mascot in a Merlion outfit.

The store looks set to draw queues alongside fellow Chinese chain Chagee at orchardgateway and Australian froyo brand Yo-Chi, also at Orchard Central.

Molly Tea’s next outlet is slated to open by June at Singapore Land Tower in Raffles Place.