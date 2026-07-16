Chick-fil-A opening second outlet at Millenia Walk on July 30

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Chick-fil-A Millenia Walk will serve the same items as the brand’s first Singapore restaurant at Bugis+.

SINGAPORE – American fast-food chain Chick-fil-A will open its second Singapore outlet at Millenia Walk on July 30.

The restaurant will serve guests from Mondays to Saturdays from 10.30am to 9.30pm, remaining closed on Sundays as per the company’s tradition.

It will sport an identical menu to the chain’s first Singapore restaurant at Bugis+, which opened in December 2025, complete with chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. Additional drinks, including Frosted Lemonade and Frosted Coffee, were added to the menu in June.

The Millenia Walk outlet is run by local owner-operator Deborah Ku, 40, who has spent the last 20 or so years working at her family’s buffet restaurant Penang Place. It was on that job that she gained first-hand insight into the realities of running a food business in Singapore.

Deborah Ku is the owner-operator of Chick-fil-A Millenia Walk. PHOTO: CHICK-FIL-A

“Having grown up in a culture rooted in warm hospitality, being part of Chick-fil-A’s journey in Singapore is a dream come true – not just for me, but also for my family, who have long admired the company’s strong culture of care and commitment to the community,” says Ku in a press statement .

She will oversee a team of 60 to 80 employees, and hopes to build an environment where team members feel supported and are able to grow. This means offering competitive wages, clear pathways for development and cross-functional training to equip them with the confidence to take on greater responsibilities over time.

In line with her other aim to give back to the local community, Chick-fil-A is marking the opening of the Millenia Walk outlet with a $25,000 donation to The Food Bank Singapore’s latest food support initiative for tertiary students, which will launch officially in the fourth quarter of 2026.