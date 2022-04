SINGAPORE - Chef Willin Low, who put Modern Singapore food on the culinary map, has closed his restaurant at Frasers Tower. Manpower woes sounded the death knell for Relish, which transformed into Roketto Izakaya in the evenings.

The chef still has Relish at Cluny Court, and two other restaurants - Five & 2 at Punggol Park and Lerouy at Amoy Street - with partners.