Celebrate Singapore’s birthday with the Singalicious BBQ Buffet

Continue the celebration of Singapore’s 58th Birthday than with our national hobby – eating!

Indulge in Orchard Hotel’s much-anticipated Singalicious BBQ Buffet at The Orchard Cafe this month.

Dig into unlimited servings of more than 100 varieties of traditional and iconic dishes, as well as chef-curated heritage-inspired twists to local cuisine such as Nasi Lemak Maki.

Your all-time favourite delights like Chilli Crab with Fried Mantou, Oyster Omelette, Mutton Curry and Signature Laksa, along with delectable offerings like BBQ Seafood, Roasted Black Angus Prime Rib Eye and Baked Oysters, will be on the menu.

Then make sure you finish off this sumptuous feast with the signature D24 Durian Pengat.

(Items on the menu are available on a rotational basis and may be subject to change without prior notice.)

From now till Aug 31, SPH subscribers can enjoy a 58 per cent discount off the second diner at the Singalicious BBQ Buffet at The Orchard Cafe.

To enjoy the promotion, simply quote our exclusive promo code when making your buffet reservation. To enhance your meal, SPH subscribers will also get to enjoy free-flow juices at the buffet. Do note that this promotion may not be used in conjunction with other discounts.

Visit https://stsub.sph.com.sg/orchardcafepromo to redeem the promo code from now till Aug 31 and get ready to indulge in delicious local cuisine this month. Terms and conditions apply.