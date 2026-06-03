CBD pop-up: Park Bench Deli, Carnaby Burger Bar at food truck cluster Gourmet Park OFC

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

SINGAPORE – After ending its pop-up in Dempsey, sandwich specialist Park Bench Deli is now operating as a food truck in the Central Business District.

It is part of food truck cluster Gourmet Park OFC, which is running a three-month pop-up, currently slated till July 31, at Ocean Financial Centre.

Park Bench Deli joins three other popular food brands: Super Loco for Mexican fare; Carnaby Burger Bar, an offshoot of modern British diner Carnaby; and Jamaica Jerk Chicken Co., led by chef Ricardo Allen of Camp Caribbean fame.

Previous iterations of Gourmet Park – featuring a variety of other food and beverage brands – were located at Resorts World Sentosa and Kampong Bugis. It is developed by home-grown food truck operator Food Truck Nation , which also runs The Goodburger food truck concept .

Park Bench Deli continues to offer its signature sandwiches such as Bourdain’s Mortadella ($22), layered with crispy mortadella, provolone, Dijon mustard and mayonnaise on a kaiser roll, alongside the classic Tuna Melt ($16), packed with tuna mayonnaise salad, red cheddar and salted potato chips.

Its take on steak frites ($22) makes its debut with roast beef brisket, miso au poivre sauce (a twist on the classic peppercorn sauce), crispy Thunder Crunch fries and smoky cheddar in a sesame hoagie roll.

Park Bench Deli's take on steak frites with roast beef brisket and crispy Thunder Crunch fries. PHOTO: GOURMET PARK

Super Loco’s taco highlights include Baja Fish ($15) with crumbed barramundi, chilli mango salsa, cabbage and chipotle mayonnaise, as well as the vegetarian Lion’s Mane Al Pastor ($15), made with mushroom, avocado, grilled corn and chipotle mayonnaise. Each order comes with two tacos.

Carnaby Burger Bar dishes British-inspired burgers such as The Camden ($19.90) with double beef patties, cheddar, house sauce, ketchup and pickles; and The Impossible ($14.90), made with a plant-based Impossible patty, cheddar, pickles, ketchup and miso mustard.

Carnaby Burger Bar serves British-inspired burgers. PHOTO: GOURMET PARK

Led by chef Adam Penney – formerly of burger joints Potato Head and Three Buns – Carnaby Burger Bar also has another food truck, launched in April outside Chancery Court in Bukit Timah.

Carnaby Burger Bar is led by chef Adam Penney (second from left). PHOTO: GOURMET PARK

Rounding off the food quartet is Jamaica Jerk Chicken Co, which serves bold flavours in its smoky Jerk Chicken Meal ($14.90) with Caribbean rice; and a richly spiced Curried Goat Bowl ($16.90) with rice and peas.

“This isn’t just about food trucks,” says Ken Lee, founder of Food Truck Nation and The Goodburger. “We wanted to bring together some of the most exciting chefs and brands shaping Singapore’s dining scene, and create something energetic, social and exciting right in the middle of the CBD. It’s essentially a food festival for the city.”