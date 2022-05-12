California's three-Michelin-starred SingleThread to run Singapore pop-up in July

SINGAPORE - Foodies, mark your calendars as the acclaimed three-Michelin-starred SingleThread restaurant from California's Sonoma Wine County will run a month-long pop-up here in July.

Its chef-patron Kyle Connaughton - with his core team of chefs and front-of-house staff - will operate from one-Michelin-starred Spanish restaurant Basque Kitchen by Aitor at The Fullerton Waterboat House.

Just one seven-course tasting menu ($498++ a person) - largely influenced by Connaughton's time living in Hokkaido, Japan - is available for both lunch and dinner.

Add on $128++ for a non-alcoholic drink pairing or $318++ for alcohol pairing - curated with local wine bar Park90.

The dining experience starts with SingleThread's signature first course - a selection of 11 bites plated on an elaborate black wooden centrepiece covered in flowers and plants.

Another highlight dish is the donabe served with smoked black cod, tomato, purple barley crepes and shio koji vinaigrette.

Finish the meal with wagashi (traditional Japanese confections) and tea.

During the pop-up, there will be a one-night-only six-hands dinner on June 19 featuring SingleThread, Basque Kitchen by Aitor and Singapore's three-Michelin-starred French restaurant Odette. More details will be released later.

On heading to Singapore for the restaurant's first full-length Asian residency, Connaughton says: "This presents a creative opportunity to compose a menu highlighting our inspirations from Japan as well as support and showcase incredible products from South-east Asia.

"Travelling to Singapore allows us another way to express our culinary creativity to an international audience and showcase Sonoma's agricultural footprint and biodiversity."

SingleThread - which opened in 2016 - quickly gained a following for its Japanese-influenced cuisine complemented with fresh ingredients from its farm run by Connaughton's wife Katina.

The couple are also well-known for embodying the spirit of "omotenashi" - the finest of Japanese hospitality which anticipates the needs of each guest.

Named as the One To Watch in 2018 by The World's 50 Best Restaurants, SingleThread debuted at No. 37 on the list in 2021.