Burnt Ends chef opens brewery and beer hall on Sentosa

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(From left) Burnt Ends chef Dave Pynt and head brewer Nick Calder-Scholes are behind People People Brewing Co at Resorts World Sentosa.

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SINGAPORE – Australian chef Dave Pynt started brewing beer at home in Perth when he was a teenager. The 42-year-old is doing that again, but on a much grander scale.

On April 15, People People Brewing Co, a brewery and restaurant, will open at Resorts World Sentosa’s (RWS) Weave mall. The brewing programme is led by New Zealander Nick Calder-Scholes, who has a decade of experience in the industry, including at One Drop Brewing Co in Sydney. This would be the fourth brewery the 35-year-old has set up or expanded.

The Sentosa project has been in the works for about two years, when the integrated resort approached chef Pynt to open there. As part of the deal, RWS will serve People People beer in its hotels, casino and the restaurants it runs.

Chef Pynt says: “Breweries work only if you sell in volume, right? This is a volume game. If you want us to come in as tenants, you should support us. It’s a two-way relationship.”

He runs the Burnt Ends Hospitality Group, with its 13-year-old flagship restaurant, the one-Michelin-starred modern Australian barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends, in the Dempsey lifestyle enclave. Other brands include Burnt Ends Bakery and smokehouse Meatsmith.

His partners in this venture are Mr Loh Lik Peng, founder of hotel and restaurant group Unlisted Collection; hospitality entrepreneur Pete Thew; and brand and consumer strategist Jason Moy.

Chef Pynt says the set-up cost is almost an eight-figure sum and he has a 10-year lease, with the option to extend it for another 10 years.

“One thing I’ve learnt about Singapore is that if you do things by halves, they chew you up and spit you out,” he says.

“You gotta go in, you gotta commit, and once you commit, you’re all in. Expectations are always high in Singapore. So, if we don’t deliver because we skimp, then we shouldn’t have started the project in the first place.”

Tank to tap to glass

People People is housed in a 9,000 sq ft space and seats 180 people. Taking centre stage is a bar counter with five copper tanks – each with a capacity of 1,500 litres – hanging above it.

Beer from the brewery behind is piped into the tanks and flows into taps that will dispense what Mr Calder-Scholes says is the freshest beer.

“Have you ever been on a brewery tour and they give you a bit of beer just out of the tank?” he says. “It’s the best beer you’ve ever had in your life because it’s so fresh. We’ll be serving that directly to customers from above the bar. It’s the freshest beer you can drink.”

A good part of the space is taken up by the brewery, which has 20 tanks in all, ranging in capacity from 500 litres to 3,000 litres. All the equipment is custom-built for the brewery.

Grain and hops will come from the Czech Republic, Australia, New Zealand, Britain and the United States.

There will be five core beers, he says, including a Japanese rice lager, a Pacific ale for those who want a lower-alcohol beer, a mid-strength pilsner, a mango and prickly pear sour beer, and a premium Czech pilsner.

Mr Calder-Scholes calls the Czech pilsner People People’s creme de la creme. It is made with grain, hops and yeast imported from the Czech Republic, which has a deep-rooted beer tradition and is the birthplace of the pilsner.

“We’re going to serve it on tap using traditional Czech taps and traditional glasses, and we’re importing all that from the Czech Republic,” he adds. “This is our flagship beer that we put a lot of love and a lot of effort into.”

In addition, there will be an oatmeal stout and a California India pale ale.

People People Brewing Co’s Passion Fruit & Yuzu Sour. PHOTO: RYAN LOH

Prices start at $16 for a pint.

The brewery, which can produce 300,000 litres of beer a year, also plans to bottle and can its wares. It will also make custom beers for other restaurants or for beer lovers who want to design their own. Its first custom-made beer will be for Burnt Ends.

People can also sign up for brewery tours and sample the five core beers at the end of it.

Mr Calder-Scholes says: “I’m approaching these beers in a way that is about high quality and flavour, but intense. What do you do with a beer? You sit down with people whose company you enjoy. And you drink a few and you want it to taste good, but you don’t want it to be too heavy.

“So, the beers we are going to make are for the climate here, the food we’re making, the space we’ve built. Drinkable, balanced, refreshing; high flavour in places, and clean and crisp in others.”

(From left) Burnt Ends chef Dave Pynt and head brewer Nick Calder-Scholes are behind People People Brewing Co at Resorts World Sentosa. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Family-friendly

Live music on Fridays, a games room, a claw machine and large screens for football and rugby games and tennis matches are meant to encourage families to drop by.

People People Brewing Co’s Lemon Thyme Roast Chicken. PHOTO: RYAN LOH

The food will also be family-friendly, with pizzas made in a wood-fired Stefano Ferrara oven from Italy and rotisserie chicken from a wood-fired grill. Both will burn oak and iron bark.

People People Brewing Co’s Miso Beef Short Rib Pizza. PHOTO: RYAN LOH

Pizza will be priced from $24 for a Margherita to $36 for a Miso Beef Short Rib. Larger groups can order a 50cm pizza, with price to be confirmed. There will also be a $20 burger and the rotisserie chicken will be priced from $16 for a quarter of a chicken with chips or rice. Diners can choose from four variations – soya sauce, jerk, peri peri and lemon thyme.

Chef Pynt says he has also managed to bring in what he calls “Pierre Koffmann chips”, named after the legendary French chef, who designed fries to be crispy on the outside and soft inside. They are made by Agristo, a Belgian family-owned company which specialises in frozen potato products.

“I tasted them when I was in Britain and they are fantastic,” he says.

Asked about the name of his newest venture, he says: “Ultimately, hospitality is about bringing people together. It’s about community. That’s the idea. We’re going to create a really great atmosphere with live music, games, sports, and we’re going to do some great food and service.

“I used to make home brew in the garage when I was 16. As you grow up, imagine being able to have a brewery. And now, we do hospitality, we’ve got an amazing brewer.

“To be able to experiment, have a bit of fun, create different beers, it’s like, this is the coolest s*** that we can do. This is going to be No. 1 for me.”