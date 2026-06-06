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(From left) Hamburg restaurant Hikuniku To Come in Singapore has the same menu as the brand’s Tokyo outlet; and cocktails and food at Bar KAP in the 140-year-old House of Tan Yeok Nee.

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SINGAPORE – The constant churn of restaurants opening and closing was supposed to settle into some sort of new normal after the Covid-19 pandemic.

And yet, restaurants are dying every day, replaced by relentless waves of new openings. Recent closures include casual French restaurant Encore by Rhubarb and French cafe The Black Sheep. There is more to come. Old School Delights at the Esplanade closes on June 8. Peranakan cafe Nana Dolly’s and heritage restaurant Wing Seong Fatty’s will shutter at the end of the month.

Yet, according to statistics from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, restaurants keep opening.

Between January and April, 1,436 new food businesses were registered. For the same period, 1,267 went belly up.

What are diners to make of it?

State of play

The churn is not a matter of the food and beverage sector going through a post-pandemic correction, says Geoffrey Tai, manager at Temasek Polytechnic’s School of Business . He says the sector is undergoing a structural reset.

“Rent, labour and energy costs have settled at a new and higher baseline, while diner spending has become more cautious,” he says. “Many operators who survived on reserves or debt are under greater operational pressure.”

Guy Llewellyn, academic director and associate professor at Swiss hospitality institution EHL Campus (Singapore), says the faculty has been fielding questions from students, who are “understandably anxious about the restaurant industry in Singapore”.

“We tell them honestly that the market is at a crossroads,” he says. “While the number of closures makes headlines, there are still more openings than closures.”

There is, he adds, a strong appetite for entrepreneurship in the restaurant industry. But to survive, chefs and operators have to know what it takes to run a restaurant.

He says: “You have to understand the market; unit economics, including footfall and competitors; and how to budget correctly to determine at what point in a month you could break even.

“The operators who survive will be those who understand every aspect of their potential restaurant before they sign a lease, not after.”

Temasek Poly’s Tai says the fast turnover of restaurants means operators have less room for error. “Businesses that adapt through innovation, operational efficiency and strong customer engagement are more likely to sustain themselves in this environment,” he adds.

Survival of the smartest?

Not surprisingly, both institutions have introduced programmes to equip would-be or existing restaurant owners with just those skills they think are key to success.

Temasek Poly recently launched a new adult learning course, called Smart Data, Higher Profits: Food & Beverage Analytics Essentials, under the SkillsFuture scheme. The 16-hour, $550 course is pitched at operators, managers and industry practitioners, walking them through areas such as business analytics, revenue management and ways to optimise their operations.

EHL launched its associate degree in International Culinary Arts, Fine-dining Experience and Restaurant Management in March. The two-year, full-time programme costs 69,000 Swiss francs (S$112,400) and is taught at its Lausanne campus. It is for students aged 18 to 25 looking to have careers in professional kitchens, or who aspire to be in restaurant leadership or culinary entrepreneurs.

Dean of EHL’s School of Practical Arts, Patrick Ogheard, says: “We observed that most culinary arts degrees still focus primarily on cooking skills. However, as the industry evolves, many students enter the workforce without a clear understanding of what it truly takes to succeed.

“Beyond culinary expertise, success increasingly depends on having a holistic view of the industry and a solid understanding of guest experience, service excellence, marketing, finance , management and more.”

What about industry people too busy fighting fires to knuckle down and study?

Tai says: “Restaurant owners may need to rethink traditional operating models by reducing physical spaces through takeaway kiosks, shared kitchens or smaller format outlets to lower rental and manpower needs.”

Llewellyn of EHL suggests a multi-pronged approach: keep rental costs to below 20 per cent of total revenue; craft smaller and tighter menus to reduce food waste, lower the skill bar for kitchen staff and speed up service; diversify revenue with catering, private dining, selling merchandise and offering delivery; and use data to run the business, including how to pivot to profit-driving items.

“Operators need a clear identity,” he says. “In an industry with thousands of choices, a restaurant that tries to be everything will not survive.”

Tidal wave

Certainly, the entrepreneurs who have opened restaurants here recently think they have what it takes to survive.

The 1,436 new food businesses registered from January to April is up from the 1,342 , or about 7 per cent, in the same period in 2025.

Recent openings include a raft of Japanese brands, such as hamburg restaurant Hikiniku To Come and yakitori chain Torikizoku, and Korean ones, such as Jiho Samgyetang SBCD and Bibim Deli.

Hamburg restaurant Hikiniku To Come in Singapore might be the start of a regional expansion for the Japanese brand. PHOTO: HIKINIKU TO COME

Home-grown names include Asin by Singaporean chef Ace Tan, Hathaway Autograph, Bar KAP and the fifth outpost of Great Nanyang, a heritage cafe chain that serves kopitiam and zi char-style food.

There are also Jiin Omakase by the Les Amis Group; Satori Yakitori by the team that also runs Sushi Yujo, Shinrai and Sapoto; and Korean barbecue restaurant Kott-Don 360, which opens on June 15.

For some, like Shohei Yamamoto, 44, founder of charcoal-grilled hamburg chain Hikiniku To Come, Singapore is a good base for expansion in the region. He says his 48-seat restaurant in VivoCity, which opened on May 30 with the same menu as his Tokyo one, allows him to establish “a foothold in a key regional market”.

Some say the restaurant crisis is galvanising them.

Min Yohan, 29, who runs a chain of more than 50 banchan, or Korean side dish, stores in South Korea, recently opened Bibim Deli, a 42-seat do-it-yourself bibimbap restaurant at Suntec City. He says: “Crisis creates opportunity for concepts that offer genuine value and a unique experience. I noticed a gap in the market for high-quality, authentic Korean food that is fast, customisable and affordable.”

Osaka brand Tonkatsu Daiki opened its first overseas outpost, a 26-seat restaurant in Ngee Ann City, in April.

Vivien Han, 45, managing director and co-founder of Tonkatsu Daiki Singapore, says: “Precisely because the market is challenging, we felt there is still room for concepts that are experience-driven and emotionally memorable rather than purely transactional dining.”

Certainly, that is the aim of 70-seat Bar KAP, which opened on May 15 at the 140-year-old House of Tan Yeok Nee. The Karim Family Foundation had bought the building, restored it and opened it to the public. Diners can now go to the fine-dining Loca Niru restaurant and Bar KAP, both run by the family’s Gaia Lifestyle Group.

Bar KAP, which opened on May 15 at the House of Tan Yeok Nee, hopes to make emotional connections with its guests. PHOTO: BAR KAP

Chai Karim, 29, principal of the foundation and group, says: “Bar KAP was never intended to be ‘just another cocktail bar’. It is part of the wider revival of the House of Tan Yeok Nee as a living space where heritage, culture, dining and contemporary hospitality coexist.

“Today’s diners are increasingly seeking experiences with meaning; spaces that offer not just food and drinks but also story, craft and emotional connection.”

That is also the view of Sakamoto Mitsutaka, 45, head chef of the 32-seat Jiin Omakase, which opened on May 8 at Shaw Centre.

“Today, we live in a world that is becoming increasingly digital, efficient and AI-driven. While that brings many conveniences, I also feel that people are craving human connection, emotional warmth and places where they can truly relax,” he says.

Sakamoto Mitsutaka, head chef of Jiin Omakase, which opened on May 8 at Shaw Centre. PHOTO: JIIN OMAKASE

With the raft of overseas brands opening outposts here, bringing with them glamour, virality and authenticity, some home-grown brands are pitching themselves as scrappy fighters.

Singaporean chef Ace Tan opened his 22-seat progressive Asian restaurant, Asin, in April. PHOTO: ASIN

Asin chef Tan, 44, who closed his progressive Asian restaurant Asu in December 2025, opened his new 22-seat restaurant in Carpenter Street in April. This time, he has teamed up with Desmond Heng, who runs Japanese ingredients supply company Suguru. There, the chef continues to mine the riches of Asian cuisines.

Ace Tan’s take on oyster omelette at Asin. PHOTO: ASIN

Tan says: “We understand that we may be seen as an underdog, but the previous project showed that there is a discerning group of guests who value what the team does. They are not looking for concepts that follow trends, but for something with its own point of view.”

Hann Lim, 34, director of Satori Yakitori, says: “There is always room for the underdog to grow, especially when there is genuine conviction behind what you are building. In F&B, you have to move fast, adapt quickly and constantly evolve with the market. If the concept does not work, then that responsibility falls on us.

“But if we have given it our best and stayed true to our vision, then at least we know we took the chance without regrets. If you keep waiting for the ‘perfect timing’, it may never come. Sometimes, you simply have to believe in the vision and go for it.”