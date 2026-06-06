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On hot days, chendol sales can spike up to 30 per cent at King Of Chendol at Circuit Road Hawker Centre.

SINGAPORE – Warmer and drier weather may be ahead for Singapore, with the Meteorological Service Singapore forecasting El Nino conditions to develop from June to July.

For dessert sellers, that means more customers asking for cold desserts. At King Of Chendol at Circuit Road Hawker Centre, owner Yap Soon Kee, 64, estimates chendol sales to rise by 20 per cent to 30 per cent on hot days.

At Dove Desserts in Toa Payoh, owner Helen Lai, 63, says chendol is often the first dessert to sell out when the sun is out.

But the South-east Asian dessert’s lasting appeal is not just about relief from the heat. It also depends on the careful balance of fragrant gula melaka or gula jawa (Indonesian palm sugar), rich coconut milk, springy green jelly and slow-cooked red beans, served over finely shaved ice.

Get those basics wrong and the dessert turns watery, cloying or flat, say chendol sellers.

“Preparing a dessert doesn’t mean you can assemble different ingredients and it will turn out pleasing,” says Yap.

At his stall, the pandan jelly and red beans are made daily, the gula melaka is cooked with pandan leaves and the coconut milk from a supplier is freshly squeezed.

At Yat Ka Yan in Tan Quee Lan Street, owner Marcus Chang, 34, says the challenge starts with the jelly. His version is made with pandan juice, mung bean flour, water and a little salt to balance the sweetness of the gula jawa.

“The difficulty lies in getting the ratio right,” he says. “It cannot be too hard nor too mushy.”

Lai agrees, adding: “The ingredients are few and seem simple, but a lot of work goes into preparing each, from the red bean to the jelly, and proportions are very crucial to making a perfect bowl.”

Ice is another detail. Lai adjusts her machine blade to shave the ice finer for chendol.

At Kismet Dessert in Ci Yuan Hawker Centre, owner Aericurl Chng, 34, says: “Even in assembly, skill is needed after all. It is not just shaved ice, syrup and beans.”

For Jin Jin Dessert co-owner Ewan Tang, 48, palm sugar is the backbone. His Power Chendol uses gula jawa syrup made from raw Indonesian palm sugar, simmered and filtered at least 10 times.

“The palm sugar syrup is a pillar of the chendol,” he says.

Here are five spots for chendol worth seeking out when it is sweltering .

King Of Chendol: Handmade chendol with Nonya roots

Where: 01-97 Circuit Road Hawker Centre, Block 79A Circuit Road

Open: 11am to 8.30pm daily

Tel: 9189-9636

When hawker Yap Soon Kee opened King Of Chendol in 2022, he made Chendol ($2.80) the main item. He sells only one other dessert, Gula Melaka Ice Kacang ($2.80).

For both desserts, customers can opt for add-ons such as attap seeds, red bean and sweet corn at 50 cents each, and durian at $1.

The stall’s name was a bold move as Yap, 64, wanted customers to try his chendol and decide if it lived up to his claim.

He learnt to prepare chendol at age 12 from his Nonya paternal grandmother, who ran a dessert stall at their former kampung in Geylang Lorong 29. She made chendol for festive occasions or weekends whenever the family gathered at home.

Yap later spent 30 years working at a dessert chain, refining his recipe. He went on to run his own dessert stall, New Generation Dessert, in Chinatown from 2000 to 2018, where chendol was the bestseller.

After a stint as a stall assistant selling bak kut teh and noodles, he returned to desserts with King Of Chendol.

Stall owner Yap Soon Kee wants customers to try his chendol and see if it lives up to his claim of being King of Chendol. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

At his Circuit Road stall, the chendol jelly and red beans are made daily. The gula melaka is cooked with pandan leaves, while the coconut milk is freshly squeezed.

His chendol jelly is made with mung bean flour, pandan juice, water and a little salt. He does not add alkaline, eschewing more chemicals, and avoids gelatin to keep his dessert suitable for vegetarians.

His version is inspired by the Penang-style chendol, with gula melaka that is fragrant but not cloying.

Yat Ka Yan: Four variations of chendol

Yat Ka Yan’s Marcus Chang wants to breathe new life into the old-school dessert, while keeping its inherent qualities. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Where: 01-03, 9 Tan Quee Lan Street (Open: 12.30pm to 11pm, Wednesdays to Mondays. Closed on Tuesdays), and 02-08 Fortune Centre, 190 Middle Road (Open: 12.30pm to 10pm, Wednesdays to Mondays. Closed on Tuesdays)

Tel: 8798-9292

At dessert cafe Yat Ka Yan, which has two outlets in Bugis, owner Marcus Chang offers customers four choices of chendol. The original Chendol is priced at $4, alongside Durian Chendol ($7.50), Yammy Chendol ($6.50) and Avocado Chendol ($8.50).

His aim: To breathe new life into the old-school dessert to attract young customers, while keeping its inherent qualities.

Yammy Chendol, topped with housemade orh nee (yam paste), was launched in 2020. Avocado Chendol was introduced in 2022. The durian version uses fresh Mao Shan Wang flesh, with a mix of blended and unblended durian for texture.

(Clockwise from top left) Durian Chendol, Yammy Chendol, Avocado Chendol and original Chendol at Yat Ka Yan. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Chang, 34, learnt to make chendol from his granduncle, who ran a dessert shop in Siglap before retiring.

The process begins with pandan leaves, which are washed, cut, blended and filtered to extract the juice. The jelly is made with mung bean flour, water, pandan juice and a little salt. There are a few other “secret” ingredients he declines to share, which add to the springy texture of his pandan jelly.

He uses gula jawa from Indonesia for its aroma and slight bitter edge, which adds complexity to the dessert. The pandan jelly and gula jawa are cooked daily.

The fresh coconut milk is machine-squeezed and clean-tasting, without the heavier clumps of coconut cream.

The ice is shaved fine and Chang says the dessert is best eaten on site, rather than takeaway, as it melts quickly.

Dove Desserts: Nonya-style chendol in Toa Payoh

Dove Desserts owner Helen Lai wanted to recreate the version of chendol she had in Melaka, and spent six months developing the recipe. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Where: 01-21 Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre, 22 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh

Open: 10.30am to 4pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays. Closed on Sundays and Mondays

Tel: 9272-5712

Drawn to the chendol she ate in Melaka, Dove Desserts owner Helen Lai wanted to recreate that version in Singapore.

The 63-year-old opened her Toa Payoh hawker stall in 2004 and spent six months testing the recipe, throwing out failed batches before she arrived at one she was satisfied with. Over the decades, Homemade Nyonya Chendol ($2.20) remains a bestseller at her stall.

The recipe came from a Nonya woman, her friend’s grandmother, who was then in her 80s and could describe the method only verbally, without precise measurements.

Lai eventually settled on pandan jelly made with mung bean flour, pandan leaves and a little salt, omitting rice flour, tapioca flour, colouring and artificial flavouring. She adds a small amount of alkaline to give the jelly spring. Made daily, the pandan jelly’s colour varies depending on the pandan leaves, prompting customers to ask if colouring has been added.

Homemade Nyonya chendol at Dove Desserts in Toa Payoh. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

The red beans are also cooked daily in a slow cooker for three hours. Lai uses a larger, rounder variety for its soft, powdery mouthfeel. The coconut milk, from the wet market, is freshly squeezed, while gula melaka is cooked into syrup daily.

She also adjusts the machine blade for a finer ice shave.

A decade ago, she launched the three-layered Chendol Agar-Agar ($3.20 for small, $7.50 for medium and $10.50 for large), made with pandan jelly and red beans.

Chendol Agar-Agar at Dove Desserts in Toa Payoh. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Jin Jin Dessert: Chewy gula jawa syrup

Jin Jin Dessert’s co-owners Calvin Ho (left) and Ewan Tang came up with Power Chendol, which uses gula jawa syrup that has a sticky toffee texture customers can almost “chew” on. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Where: 01-21 ABC Brickworks Market Food Centre, 6 Jalan Bukit Merah

Open: Noon to 9.30pm, Thursdays to Tuesdays. Closed on Wednesdays

Tel: 9093-2018

Before Power Chendol ($2.80) became the signature dessert of hawker stall Jin Jin Dessert, co-owner Ewan Tang was struggling to get the basics right.

Tang, 48, was a house DJ at Pinetree Club before he and his business partner, Calvin Ho, 63, took over the ABC Brickworks Market Food Centre stall in June 2004.

“Our desserts tasted horrible for the first year,” he says.

The food centre closed for renovation in August 2005 and Tang spent the break researching cold desserts and reopened in October 2006 with a reworked menu that included Power Chendol.

The dessert has gula jawa syrup made from unprocessed Indonesian palm sugar which has stronger intensity of flavour and less trace of bitterness. But the process of turning it into syrup is more tedious as it requires repeated filtration to rid it of impurities.

But the result is honey-like syrup with a sticky toffee texture. Some customers tell him they can almost “chew” on it.

Tang used to buy pandan jelly from suppliers, but switched in 2023 after customers complained that factory-made versions were tasteless, mushy and too brightly coloured. His current pandan jelly is produced at a food factory to his recipe with pandan leaves, mung bean flour and salt, without alkaline, artificial flavouring or colouring.

He uses fresh pasteurised coconut milk and pinto beans, which hold their shape after boiling. For dine-in, he shaves the ice finer. For takeaway, he uses coarser ice so it melts less quickly.

As ABC Brickworks Market Food Centre is closed for repairs and redecoration from April 9 to June 7, the stall will resume business on June 8.

Kismet Dessert: Penang-style chendol

Kismet Dessert stall owner Aericurl Chng says the ice must be soft and fluffy, so it does not melt too quickly and is able to hold the ingredients together. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Where: 01-25 Ci Yuan Hawker Centre, 51 Hougang Avenue 9

Open: 10.30am to 8.45pm, Wednesdays to Mondays. Closed on Tuesdays

Tel: WhatsApp 8867-6639

At Kismet Dessert, owner Aericurl Chng, 34, makes no bones about the fact that the ingredients of her Chendol ($2.80) are not housemade. The chendol jelly, kidney beans and gula melaka come from supplier Fei Siong Food Manufacturing. She had joined Fei Siong Social Enterprise’s Hawkerpreneur Programme in 2015 after leaving her job as a clinic assistant.

With no experience in the food and beverage industry then, she took up the management’s suggestion to sell chendol, learning the ropes during a one-week attachment to a dessert stall in Orchard Road, before opening her own stall at Ci Yuan Hawker Centre.

Chng , who has a diploma in pharmaceutical science from Republic Polytechnic and a Nitec in food science and nutrition from ITE College East, has since made changes to the recipe she learnt, coming up with her own modified version of the Penang-style chendol she was taught to prepare.

Chendol at Kismet Dessert. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

The supplied pale green jelly is made with juice from pandan leaves and contains no added food colouring. She says customers who hail from Penang have told her it tastes like home.

The detail she pays attention to is the ice.

“The ice must be soft and fluffy,” she says. Ice that is too fine melts too quickly, while ice that is too coarse does not hold the coconut cream, gula melaka and beans together.

She uses ultra-pasteurised coconut cream, which she says is more stable than fresh coconut milk. It is thick and creamy, yet still able to seep into the shaved ice.