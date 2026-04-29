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(Clockwise, from left) Pepperoni Pizza, Four Cheese Pizza and Pesto With Spinach And Mushroom at Bami Express.

SINGAPORE – Banh mi specialist Bami Express in Tanjong Pagar has added thin-crust pizzas to its menu, getting a slice of the growing pizza trend in Singapore.

The pizzas, made with 72-hour cold fermented dough, are available from 11am to 4pm.

Co-owner Julie Nguyen, 41, who noticed pizza was trending in Vietnam, decided to attend a seven-day pizza-making course in October 2025 at Italian pizza school Accademia Pizzaioli in Ho Chi Minh City.



She began testing dough in December 2025 and spent about four months refining it before launching her pizza menu on April 16 with six options. It now has three meat-free options and she is looking to add two more in May.

Pizza dough, she notes, shares similarities with baguette dough as both require fermentation. Bami Express produces its own Vietnamese baguette, housemade pate and mayonnaise, which are used for its signature banh mi.

For the pizza dough, she uses a blend of flours, including Italian Caputo Nuvola flour, a soft wheat flour designed for airy crusts. The dough is fermented with a biga starter – a traditional Italian pre-ferment of flour, water and yeast – giving the base a crust that stays crisp even as it cools.

Medium pizzas measure about 20cm in diameter and are cut into four slices, suitable for one person, while 30cm large pizzas come in six slices for sharing.

Margherita Pizza ($7 medium, $12 large) features a housemade tomato sauce of blended tomatoes simmered with oregano, Italian parsley, sugar and sea salt. The meat-free pizza is topped with just enough parmesan, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil to let the pizza crust take centre stage.

Margherita Pizza at Bami Express. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Another reliable choice is Pepperoni Pizza ($9 medium, $16 large), which combines housemade tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella and basil leaves for a straightforward, savoury option.

Pepperoni Pizza at Bami Express. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

An absolute standout is the Roast Pork Pizza ($9 medium, $16 large), which swops out the tomato base for a Vietnamese-style sauce made with fried shallots, garlic, lemongrass, chilli sauce and fish sauce.

The pork belly is marinated with five-spice and salt, roasted in-house and layered generously over mozzarella, with bell peppers, kimchi, dried chilli shreds and coriander. The combination is unusual, but it works. The tang from the kimchi cuts through the richness of the roast pork, keeping the flavours balanced.

Roast Pork Pizza at Bami Express. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Another vegetarian option is Pesto With Spinach And Mushroom Pizza ($9 medium, $16 large), which uses a housemade pesto of basil, pine nuts, extra virgin olive oil and parmesan as its base. It is topped with shiitake and king oyster mushrooms, spinach and mozzarella, resulting in a savoury, herbaceous profile, with the mushrooms adding a meaty bite against the light, crisp crust.

Pesto With Spinach And Mushroom Pizza at Bami Express. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Also meat-free but packed with flavour is the Four Cheese Pizza ($8 medium, $14 large). The combination of parmesan, mozzarella, provolone and blue cheese results in a fuller, more pungent profile.

Four Cheese Pizza at Bami Express. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Where: 02-02, Block 5, 1 Tanjong Pagar Plaza

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

Open: 9am to 5pm, weekdays; 9am to 3pm, Saturdays; closed on Sundays

Tel: 6443-3079