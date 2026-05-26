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Wholemeal Ciabatta With Walnut from from heartland bakery chain The Baker’s.

SINGAPORE – Those who like sourdough but find its crust too hard to chew will welcome the “localised” artisanal loaves from heartland bakery chain The Baker’s.

Started by owner Roseanne Toh, 52, in 2016, the chain now has four outlets – in Eunos Crescent, Aljunied Avenue 2 and Serangoon avenues 2 and 3.

The Eunos Crescent and Serangoon Avenue 2 outlets are the main bakeries where whole loaves can be sliced upon purchase. They also produce the breads and cakes distributed to the other two outlets.

Ms Toh says while her sourdough and ciabatta loaves are artisanal – handmade with premium bread flour imported from Europe – they are not “strictly authentic”.

When she opened her first bakery in Owen Road in 2016, she sold authentic sourdough. But customers could not accept it, complaining that the bread was “spoilt” because of its sour taste, and that the crust was too hard.

She modified the recipe by proofing the dough for a longer period, resulting in a lighter crust and a softer, airier texture.

The artisanal loaves, handcrafted daily, are made without sugar, butter, eggs, preservatives and artificial additives.

The Baker’s is a bakery chain which sells sourdough in the heartland. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Each loaf can last three days outside the fridge. Freezing extends its shelf life by a few weeks.

At the Serangoon Avenue 2 outlet, which opened in January 2025, top honours go to the Sourdough With Walnut ($5.50), introduced earlier in 2026 . The bakery previously sold only plain loaves.

Sourdough With Walnut. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Even wrapped in a plastic bag, the bread smells incredibly fragrant. Its crumb is soft and airy, with holes that indicate fermentation. It is addictively savoury. Dip it in extra virgin olive oil for the best experience.

The Ciabatta Roll ($3.20) is the most popular item. The bakery started making ciabatta in small rolls at the request of regulars, who preferred individual portions to whole loaves. They have also dubbed the cream-coloured rolls “tau kwa” because of their colour and shape resembling the dense variety of tofu.

Ciabatta Rolls. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Ms Toh recommends halving the roll before lightly toasting it.

Ciabatta, which takes longer than sourdough to prepare and requires repeated kneading and proofing, is also available as whole loaves.

Wholemeal Ciabatta With Walnut. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Instead of the usual long, narrow shape, the Wholemeal Ciabatta With Walnut ($5.50) is spherical. With its light crust and soft, airy crumb, its thick slices are suitable for sandwiches.

The bakery also carries a selection of tarts and sweet pastries, all housemade daily.

The zesty Lemon Meringue Tart ($3.20 for two pieces) has a thin tart base filled with sweet-tangy custard made using hand-squeezed lemon juice. Torched meringue crowns the tart.

Lemon Meringue Tarts. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

Less pretty but fun to eat are the Mini Chocolate Eclairs ($2.80 for four pieces). Housemade choux pastry is filled with custard cream and topped with chocolate. Kept in the fridge, the eclairs can last up to five days.

Mini Chocolate Eclairs. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

The Baker’s

Where: 01-12 Block 304 Serangoon Avenue 2

MRT: Serangoon

Open: 7am to 8.30pm daily

Info: thebakers.com.sg