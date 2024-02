SINGAPORE – The vibe is comfortable and homely – if your home has stylish sconces, cosy banquettes and if the brush strokes on your Bernardaud plates match the ones on your glass-panelled doors.

Maison Boulud, the new 146-seat restaurant at Marina Bay Sands (MBS), might just be what the times are calling for now – upscale but not stuffy. The menu is uncomplicated, made up of updated classics – oysters, pasta, bouillabaisse and filet mignon.