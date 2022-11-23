New party favourites: Christmas coffee brews you can whip up with your own free capsule machine

Festive cheer is back in a big way this year making it the perfect time to reconnect and celebrate with family and friends over a nice meal and drinks.
And when it comes to beverages, don’t just think champagne, wines, beers and eggnog. Here’s an insider tip: a cup of fragrant, barista-style coffee made with seasonal ingredients makes catching up with your loved ones more heart-warming.
Even better when it’s made from L'OR's range of coffee products as you won’t have to worry about not being able to brew a decent cup since all the hard work will be done for you. The brand’s coffee products range from roasted coffee beans to L’OR Essenso premix instant coffee and its signature L’OR Espresso capsules which offer distinctive aromas and layers of flavours.
Ready to take it to the next level? Make your own unique Christmas caffeine brew with your very own L’OR Mini coffee machine at home. (See below on how you can own one, free.)
From farm to cup: how L’OR gets the perfect brew each time
Founded in 1992, L’OR offers the ideal brew from the very start of its production process. Its coffee cherries are carefully cultivated, harvested and processed from coffee-growing regions all over the world, including, but not limited to, Brazil, Colombia, India and Papua New Guinea.
Each region and farm has its unique characteristics. For instance, Colombia generally gives coffee with hints of caramel and cocoa, whereas beans from Papua New Guinea are known for their fruity taste and sweet woody aroma.
Next, the brand has a team of coffee artists which conducts research and innovation taste-tests for their ground coffee beans. These experts have a nose, literally, for the business as they can detect more than 800 aromas and tastes in every cup, allowing them to fine-tune the roasting and grinding process.
L’OR uses a modern-day micro-grinding technique for its L’OR Essenso premix instant coffee which comprises 1 per cent of microground coffee – coffee beans that are ground to fine powder at low speed and at room temperature environment – to bring out the coffee’s authentic taste and rich aroma.
Then, there are the convenient L’OR Espresso capsules. Available in 9 styles and blends, from espresso to ristretto and lungo, they feature varying intensity levels from seven to 12, each with aromas like floral, zesty or nutty tones.
As the festive season approaches, use the L’OR Mini coffee machine and its wide range of capsule flavours to create special hot or cold coffee-based beverages at home. Enjoy them neat, or use these delicious recipes to wow your guests.
Ginger coffee
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Ginger doesn’t have to be used only in savoury cooking. It makes a unique and delicious sidekick to your fave espresso, too.
Ingredients
For one cup of ginger coffee
- 1 dash ginger syrup
- 1 cup L'OR Lungo Profondo
- 125ml fresh whipped cream
- 2 tbsp icing sugar
- 1 tsp grated orange peel
- Candied ginger, cut into pieces
Preparation
- Brew a cup of coffee with the L’OR Lungo Profondo. Its light, toasty and fruity notes will complement the taste of ginger perfectly.
- Pour the ginger syrup into a preheated cup and stir the coffee through it.
- Whisk the fresh whipped cream and icing sugar. Add orange zest.
- Top off your drink with the whisked cream and sugar, and garnish with candied ginger.
Viennese coffee
Preparation time: 10 minutes
With its failproof combination of coffee, whipped cream, chocolate and cinnamon, Viennese coffee or einspänner is pretty to serve and even yummier to drink. Insider tip: use clear glasses to show off all that layering of ingredients.
Ingredients
For eight cups of Viennese coffee
- 3 single shots (90ml) of hot L’OR Restretto
- ¾ cup boiling water
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 8 oz good-quality chopped chocolate
- ½ cup whipped cream or fresh cream for whipping
- Ground cinnamon
Preparation
- Brew three shots of L’OR Restretto. Its intense espresso flavour will pair well with the rest of the ingredients.
- In a large saucepan, simmer ½ cup of heavy cream and reduce heat to low.
- Add chopped chocolate and stir until it melts.
- Pour the hot coffee in and add water. You can add a little sugar if desired.
- In a separate bowl, whisk the whipped cream until stiff peaks form and set aside.
- Pour the coffee mixture into eight clear glasses.
- Top with whipped cream and add a sprinkle of ground cinnamon. Serve immediately.
Savour the season in every sip
A whiff of sweet-spicy cinnamon or the nostalgic scent of peppermint candy canes can conjure memories of the festive season and put everyone in the year-end mood.
If you’re not the type to follow recipes, you can still get adventurous by adding some of your regular pantry items to your brew. Try these:
Cinnamon
This versatile spice adds a subtle, natural sweetness to your drink. It’s available in a ground form or as cinnamon sticks. We prefer the latter because all you have to do is pop them into your cup and they double up as stirrers.
Recommended with: L’OR Colombia, a rich and intense full-bodied espresso known for its smooth blend and tangy aftertaste.
Whipped cream or marshmallows
The easiest and most visual way of transforming a coffee into a Christmas treat is to use either ingredient as both will make your drink resemble a snowy spectacle. Marshmallows make a great alternative to sugar and cream as they melt into the coffee to form a pretty foamy topping. If you prefer whipped cream on your coffee, make sure your drink is very hot and you are using a high fat content cream that isn’t over-whipped – it’s the secret to making the cream float.
Recommended with: L’OR Supremo which offers a delicious combination of dark chocolate, oak and nuts.
Peppermint
You can buy peppermint syrup or use mint candy canes – the latter also doubles up as pretty toppers. If you want to make your own peppermint mix, all you need is milk, sugar and peppermint extract. Heat these over medium heat, without letting the mixture boil, whisk the mix gradually and add the espresso.
Recommended with: L’OR Ristretto which gives off a powerful aroma of roasted spices.
Brandy
A shot of brandy is usually enjoyed as an after-dinner drink. Combine it with coffee, and you have the ultimate post-feast digestif. The duo is compatible because coffee has a natural bitter hint that complements the fruity origins of brandy. To make a brandy coffee almost as good as dessert, add Crème de Cacao ( a chocolate-flavored liqueur), espresso, brandy, whipped cream and crushed ice into a cocktail shaker. Shake well and pour into a glass. If you want something more decadent, add more whipped cream and top off with chocolate shavings.
Recommended with: L’OR Onyx, made from dark roast espresso beans and with a hint of dark chocolate.
Every cup of L'OR coffee is a unique experience: Pure unapologetic pleasure in a cup. Follow your senses and let the intensity of the aroma overwhelm you.
