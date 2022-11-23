New party favourites: Christmas coffee brews you can whip up with your own free capsule machine

Whipped cream or marshmallows

The easiest and most visual way of transforming a coffee into a Christmas treat is to use either ingredient as both will make your drink resemble a snowy spectacle. Marshmallows make a great alternative to sugar and cream as they melt into the coffee to form a pretty foamy topping. If you prefer whipped cream on your coffee, make sure your drink is very hot and you are using a high fat content cream that isn’t over-whipped – it’s the secret to making the cream float.

Recommended with: L’OR Supremo which offers a delicious combination of dark chocolate, oak and nuts.

Peppermint

You can buy peppermint syrup or use mint candy canes – the latter also doubles up as pretty toppers. If you want to make your own peppermint mix, all you need is milk, sugar and peppermint extract. Heat these over medium heat, without letting the mixture boil, whisk the mix gradually and add the espresso.

Recommended with: L’OR Ristretto which gives off a powerful aroma of roasted spices.

Brandy

A shot of brandy is usually enjoyed as an after-dinner drink. Combine it with coffee, and you have the ultimate post-feast digestif. The duo is compatible because coffee has a natural bitter hint that complements the fruity origins of brandy. To make a brandy coffee almost as good as dessert, add Crème de Cacao ( a chocolate-flavored liqueur), espresso, brandy, whipped cream and crushed ice into a cocktail shaker. Shake well and pour into a glass. If you want something more decadent, add more whipped cream and top off with chocolate shavings.

Recommended with: L’OR Onyx, made from dark roast espresso beans and with a hint of dark chocolate.

Every cup of L'OR coffee is a unique experience: Pure unapologetic pleasure in a cup. Follow your senses and let the intensity of the aroma overwhelm you.

For more information on the promotion visit the LOREspressoSG Facebook page. For product information visit www.lorespresso.sg.

L’OR Espresso capsules, coffee beans and L’OR Essenso instant premix coffee are available at all leading supermarkets in Singapore, or shop online at FairPrice, Lazada and Redmart.

CAPSULES COMPATIBLE WITH NESPRESSO®* ORIGINAL COFFEE MACHINES. *Trademark of a third party not related to JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS.