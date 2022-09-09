Recreate French-style coffee brews at home and stand to win a trip to Paris

Picking a coffee blend that suits your palate may require some trial and error. You’ll want to consider the level of intensity, whether you prefer it zesty or nutty, simple or complex. Then it’s about matching your coffee to your mood: Are you after a bold blend rich in taste and aroma for a pre-work boost? Or would you prefer something light and balanced after lunch?
Preparing and choosing coffee is a craft, so it helps to look out for brands passionate about their sourcing and blending techniques. Usually armed with decades of expertise, they know how to extract every ounce of flavour and intensity from each coffee bean – which is what the artisans at French-born brand L’OR are known for.
Created in France in 1992 and harnessing modern-day grinding technology, L’OR’s coffee products range from roasted coffee beans, and L'OR Espresso capsules to L’OR Essenso premix instant coffee. Whatever the product, the coffee experts there aim to produce blends that are full bodied, balanced, velvety and intense.
L’OR coffee artist Mr Roland Brouwer, who has 32 years of experience under his belt, likens the blending process to creating a piece of music: “It’s the combination of the elements, the instruments, which notes they play, and which rhythm they play it in. It’s about combining the different coffees and seeing how they support each other – how you can bring balance or how they can surprise you."
A process in perfection
L’OR’s journey of the ideal brew begins from the coffee cherries – their terroir (environment), how they are carefully cultivated, harvested and processed. The brand sources its arabica and robusta beans from coffee-growing regions all over the world, including, but not limited to, Colombia, Brazil, India and Papua New Guinea.
Next, a team of coffee artists dedicated to coffee research and innovation taste-test each batch of ground coffee beans. These experts are able to detect over 800 aromas and tastes in every cup. This rare skill also helps them fine-tune the roasting and grinding process, to flawlessly conjure up exquisite blends for the ultimate coffee taste experience in every L’OR Espresso cup.
Ms Judith de Boer, a L’OR coffee artist with 16 years of experience, says it is about understanding the bean’s potential, which starts with the origin.
“Every country, every region, every farm, and even on the same farm, you have unique characteristics,” she explains. “For instance in Colombia they grow coffee with a very rich taste, with caramel and cocoa fragrances. And in Papua New Guinea, there’s a lot of sweetness in the coffee.”
Technology also plays a key part in ensuring L’OR retains its consistency and beloved characteristics, even for its L’OR Essenso range of premix instant coffee. That is because it comprises 1 per cent of microground coffee that brings out the coffee’s authentic taste and rich aroma.
The microground coffee is made using a microgrinding technique that grinds the coffee beans to fine powder at low speed and at room temperature environment. This is then mixed with instant coffee, which is also made with 100 per cent Arabica coffee beans, at the appropriate level to elevate the coffee aroma and taste.
L’OR Espresso capsules are available in 12 styles and blends – from espresso and ristretto to lungo. Intensity levels for L’OR Espresso capsules range from seven to 12, and coffee connoisseurs can take in aromas such as floral fragrances, zesty hits and nutty notes.
From espressos to inspiring concoctions with L’OR Espresso capsules
For java purists, black coffee is the only way to go. It is a way of observing all the layers of flavour in a high-quality cup of coffee without a blanket of cream and sugar; others require the efficiency that a shot of black coffee can deliver so they can quickly begin their day.
Yet among “team black” are further subsets of varying styles and sizes. Coffee connoisseurs will be quick to discern the difference between an espresso (basic black coffee), ristretto (a more concentrated version of an espresso made with less water for a richer, more aromatic brew), and lungo (Italian for “long” as more water is used than for an espresso for a larger cup of coffee).
There is an art to enjoying the perfect cup of black coffee. Follow these guidelines to get the most out of your brew.
- Use stoneware, earthenware or porcelain cups for better aromas
- Before tasting, stir your coffee so it is evenly distributed
- Let it cool for a moment to allow all the nuances to shine
- Try not to consume food that is spicy or strong-tasting prior to having coffee (e.g. aniseed, mint and liquorice)
- Swirl the coffee in your mouth for five to 10 seconds to engage all your taste receptors
- Continue to taste the coffee as it cools to discover aromas that could have initially been masked by heat
- Finish your coffee within 10 to 15 minutes
Add milk to the mix, and more variations emerge, such as cappuccino, latte, macchiato and more. Notes Mr Brouwer: “If you find the right balance between coffee and milk, you can bring out some caramelly notes in the smell.”
For something different, you can also try your hand at making these two recipes by L’OR that are sure to elevate your daily brew.
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Take your favourite cup of espresso to the next level with this dairy-free and vegan alternative.
Ingredients
For one cup of coconut coffee
- 1 cup intense L' OR espresso, we recommend L'OR Espresso Supremo
- 100 ml coconut milk
- A dash of caramel syrup
Preparation
- Froth the coconut milk.
- Pour a splash of caramel syrup into a coffee cup.
- Pour the L'OR Espresso over the caramel syrup and stir the mixture.
- Pour the frothed coconut milk over the coffee mixture to finish.
-
For iced coffee, let the coconut coffee cool down a little and add ice cubes.
Cardamom Fig Fusion Frappuccino
Preparation time: 5 minutes
A fusion of flavours, this “frappuccino” has to be sipped simultaneously from two cups for maximum enjoyment. Add chocolate, caramel or vanilla flavouring for extra indulgence.
Ingredients
- 100 ml condensed milk
- 50 ml milk
- 30 ml coconut cream
- ¾ cup crushed ice
- 1 shot L'OR Sontuso
- 1 pod green cardamom
- 1 fig
- 1 slab dark chocolate
Preparation
- Shave the dark chocolate with a grater or knife.
- Chop the fig as finely as possible. Leave aside one slightly larger slice of fig for garnish.
- Add the finely chopped fig, condensed milk, milk and crushed ice to your blender. Blend until thick and smooth.
- Pour out the blended mixture into a wine glass.
- Delicately place the dark chocolate shavings and the remaining fig slice on top of the cold beverage.
- Pour the hot espresso into a coffee cup.
- Take one green cardamom pod, gently crack it with your fingers and place it on top of the hot espresso to let the flavours fuse.
- Serve and enjoy together (hot and cold).
Every cup of L'OR coffee is a unique experience: Pure unapologetic pleasure in a cup. Follow your senses and let the intensity of the aroma overwhelm you.
