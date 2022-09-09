Recreate French-style coffee brews at home and stand to win a trip to Paris

From espressos to inspiring concoctions with L’OR Espresso capsules

For java purists, black coffee is the only way to go. It is a way of observing all the layers of flavour in a high-quality cup of coffee without a blanket of cream and sugar; others require the efficiency that a shot of black coffee can deliver so they can quickly begin their day.

Yet among “team black” are further subsets of varying styles and sizes. Coffee connoisseurs will be quick to discern the difference between an espresso (basic black coffee), ristretto (a more concentrated version of an espresso made with less water for a richer, more aromatic brew), and lungo (Italian for “long” as more water is used than for an espresso for a larger cup of coffee).

There is an art to enjoying the perfect cup of black coffee. Follow these guidelines to get the most out of your brew.

Use stoneware, earthenware or porcelain cups for better aromas

Before tasting, stir your coffee so it is evenly distributed

Let it cool for a moment to allow all the nuances to shine

Try not to consume food that is spicy or strong-tasting prior to having coffee (e.g. aniseed, mint and liquorice)

Swirl the coffee in your mouth for five to 10 seconds to engage all your taste receptors

Continue to taste the coffee as it cools to discover aromas that could have initially been masked by heat

Finish your coffee within 10 to 15 minutes

Add milk to the mix, and more variations emerge, such as cappuccino, latte, macchiato and more. Notes Mr Brouwer: “If you find the right balance between coffee and milk, you can bring out some caramelly notes in the smell.”

For something different, you can also try your hand at making these two recipes by L’OR that are sure to elevate your daily brew.

Cococcino Coconut Coffee

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Take your favourite cup of espresso to the next level with this dairy-free and vegan alternative.

Ingredients

For one cup of coconut coffee

1 cup intense L' OR espresso, we recommend L'OR Espresso Supremo

100 ml coconut milk

A dash of caramel syrup

Preparation

Froth the coconut milk. Pour a splash of caramel syrup into a coffee cup. Pour the L'OR Espresso over the caramel syrup and stir the mixture. Pour the frothed coconut milk over the coffee mixture to finish. For iced coffee, let the coconut coffee cool down a little and add ice cubes.



Cardamom Fig Fusion Frappuccino

Preparation time: 5 minutes

A fusion of flavours, this “frappuccino” has to be sipped simultaneously from two cups for maximum enjoyment. Add chocolate, caramel or vanilla flavouring for extra indulgence.

Ingredients

100 ml condensed milk

50 ml milk

30 ml coconut cream

¾ cup crushed ice

1 shot L'OR Sontuso

1 pod green cardamom

1 fig

1 slab dark chocolate

Preparation

Shave the dark chocolate with a grater or knife. Chop the fig as finely as possible. Leave aside one slightly larger slice of fig for garnish. Add the finely chopped fig, condensed milk, milk and crushed ice to your blender. Blend until thick and smooth. Pour out the blended mixture into a wine glass. Delicately place the dark chocolate shavings and the remaining fig slice on top of the cold beverage. Pour the hot espresso into a coffee cup. Take one green cardamom pod, gently crack it with your fingers and place it on top of the hot espresso to let the flavours fuse. Serve and enjoy together (hot and cold).

