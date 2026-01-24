8 sweet and savoury Chinese New Year treats worth chomping on

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

If you have planned your main reunion meals, now is the time to pick up the in-between sweet and savoury treats.

SINGAPORE – With less than a month until Chinese New Year, there is no time to horse around.

If you have planned your main reunion meals, now is the time to pick up the in-between sweet and savoury treats.

In 2026, many confectioners are paying homage to the Year of the Horse. They include a show-stopping equine-shaped chocolate sculpture, as well as cream buns and mochi fashioned wit h cute pony faces.

Others have put their own spin on traditional items such as salted egg murukku, pistachio coconut water chestnut cake, and orh nee (yam paste) reimagined as a cake topped with Biscoff crumble.

So ditch the post-Christmas diet and saddle up for these Chinese New Year treats.

Janice Wong: 70% Dark Chocolate Cashew Praline Sea Salt Horse

What: The noble steed headlining pastry chef Janice Wong’s Chinese New Year collection is a beautifully crafted dark chocolate horse-shaped sculpture ($48) that makes a show-stopping centrepiece.

Inside the horse’s “body” is creamy chocolate cashew praline sea salt ganache.

Other specials include Dark Chocolate Mandarin Oranges ($28 for eight pieces) and the ever-popular Chocolate Koi Fish ($38 for three) filled with praline feuilletine and candied orange.

The chocolatey treats are also part of gift hampers, perfect for house visits.

Gift hampers are available as well. PHOTO: JANICE WONG

Where: Janice Wong outlets, including at B1-K28 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road; and 01-06 Republic Plaza, 9 Raffles Place

When: While stocks last

Info: Order at janicewong.online

BreadTalk: Tozzo Mustang

What: The most adorable colt-themed creation, available only at BreadTalk’s VivoCity outlet, is the Tozzo Mustang ($3.80) – a take on the traditional Italian cream bun called a maritozzo.

The Tozzo Mustang cream bun (front) is exclusive to BreadTalk’s VivoCity outlet. PHOTO: BREADTALK GROUP

The soft pillowy bun is filled with a light vanilla white chocolate cream, complete with chocolate “eyes” and “hair” for the horse’s goofy face.

For a year of good fortune, plump for the Danish-style savoury Golden Horseshoe ($2.80) layered with cheese or the Lucky Horseshoe ($2.80) topped with white chocolate and salted mixed nuts and pumpkin seeds. Both are available at all BreadTalk outlets.

BreadTalk’s other Chinese New Year offerings include the Danish-style horseshoe-shaped pastry. PHOTO: BREADTALK GROUP

When: Till March 3

Info: For more information and the full list of locations, go to breadtalk.com.sg

Home’s Favourite: Snow Skin MSW Horse Mochi

Snow Skin MSW Horse Mochi by Home’s Favourite. PHOTO: HOME’S FAVOURITE

What: Local brand Home’s Favourite, known for its durian mooncakes, has rolled out a Snow Skin MSW Horse Mochi ($78 for eight pieces).

Soft and chewy mochi comes with a creamy Mao Shan Wang durian filling, topped with a mare’s head made of mochi as well.

Kumquat-shaped durian mochi is also available, priced at $58 for eight pieces.

Where: Home’s Favourite outlets at Basement, Tangs at Tang Plaza, 310 Orchard Road; B2-251 Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard; and its Chinese New Year booths including at Takashimaya Square and Jurong Point

When: Till Feb 15

Info: Orde r at homesfavourite.com

Crystal Jade Group: Pistachio Coconut Water Chestnut Cake

What: Water chestnut is in vogue for Chinese New Year because of its name in Mandarin – ma ti, where the “ma” character is the same as horse in Mandarin.

So expect an abundance of water chestnut cake – with the most interesting of the lot from the Crystal Jade Group.

The fragrant coconut and pistachio tiered kueh ($30.80 for a seven-inch cake) is studded with diced water chestnuts for a play of yielding, chewy and crunchy textures.

Crystal Jade's Pistachio Coconut Water Chestnut Cake. PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE GROUP

It can be enjoyed chilled or pan-fried.

A smaller four-inch version is part of the Eternal Bliss Platter ($55.80), which also includes a Prosperity Carrot Cake, Abundance Yam Cake and Fortune Glutinous Cake.

Where: All Crystal Jade restaurants

When: Till March 3

Info: For the full list of outlets and to order, go to estore.crystaljade.com

The Pine Garden: Salted Egg Murukku

What: There are several ways to enjoy the popular salted egg flavour, but this may top the charts in 2026.

Home-grown bakery The Pine Garden’s Salted Egg Murukku ($28.90 for a 560g bottle) has just the right amount of salted egg coating clinging to each crunchy piece.

The Pine Garden’s Salted Egg Murukku. PHOTO: THE PINE GARDEN

Other addictive new snacks, such as Oolong Matcha Fog Cookies ($28.90) and Peanut Butter Love Letter Mixed Nuts ($22.90), are also available.

Where: 0 1-2369 and 01-2329, 529 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10

When: Till Feb 15, order three days in advance

Info: Orde r at pgcake.com

Qin Restaurant & Bar: Golden Fortune Turnip Cake

What: The prettiest turnip cake ($68+, good for eight to 10 people) of the season i s b y chef Marvas Ng of modern Asian restaurant Qin Restaurant & Bar.

It is adorned with edible flowers and daikon slices, packed with bits of Chinese sausage and dried shrimp, and wrapped with cabbage leaves.

Qin Restaurant & Bar’s Golden Fortune Turnip Cake. PHOTO: TUNGLOK GROUP

The cake is neither too starchy nor stodgy, and best eaten pan-fried.

Where: Level 4, The Clan Hotel Singapore, 10 Cross Street

When: Order by Feb 7 for self-collection from Feb 14 to 16

Info: qin.com.sg

Peony Jade: Baked Orh Ni Cake

What: Amid the array of new dessert creations at Chinese restaurant Peony Jade, it is the unassuming Baked Orh Ni Cake ($118.88 nett, good for 10 people) that takes pole position.

This is not for the purists. It is a modern spin on the traditional orh nee with a lush taro mousse layered with golden pumpkin and a hint of fried shallots.

Peony Jade's Baked Orh Ni Cake. PHOTO: PEONY JADE

Biscoff crumble is used for the topping and the cake base – an unexpected combination that will win over the neigh-sayers.

Where: Level 2, Amara Singapore, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road or its Chinese New Year booth at Takashimaya Square

When: Till Feb 15 (Takashimaya Square) and March 3 (Amara Singapore)

Info: WhatsApp 8886-8913 or order at peonyjade.oddle.me

Origin + Bloom: Radiant Butterfly Of The New Spring cake

What: Impress guests with Origin + Bloom patisserie’s Radiant Butterfly Of The New Spring cake ($68 nett), which features a lotus mousse, chocolate cremeux, sesame praline feuilletine and bergamot lotus sponge cake finished with a delicate chocolate butterfly. A petite, single-serve version is priced at $12 nett.

Origin + Bloom’s festive cakes and pastries. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

Other pretty things include Prosperous Glow ($12 nett), with layers of peanut butter mousse, kueh bangkit dacquoise sponge and pineapple chutney; and Moonlit Blossom ($12 nett), with osmanthus and goji mousse, red date jelly and jujube sponge.