Trending Food
8 sweet and savoury Chinese New Year treats worth chomping on
Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town
Follow topic:
SINGAPORE – With less than a month until Chinese New Year, there is no time to horse around.
If you have planned your main reunion meals, now is the time to pick up the in-between sweet and savoury treats.
In 2026, many confectioners are paying homage to the Year of the Horse. They include a show-stopping equine-shaped chocolate sculpture, as well as cream buns and mochi fashioned with cute pony faces.
Others have put their own spin on traditional items such as salted egg murukku, pistachio coconut water chestnut cake, and orh nee (yam paste) reimagined as a cake topped with Biscoff crumble.
So ditch the post-Christmas diet and saddle up for these Chinese New Year treats.
Janice Wong: 70% Dark Chocolate Cashew Praline Sea Salt Horse
What: The noble steed headlining pastry chef Janice Wong’s Chinese New Year collection is a beautifully crafted dark chocolate horse-shaped sculpture ($48) that makes a show-stopping centrepiece.
Inside the horse’s “body” is creamy chocolate cashew praline sea salt ganache.
Other specials include Dark Chocolate Mandarin Oranges ($28 for eight pieces) and the ever-popular Chocolate Koi Fish ($38 for three) filled with praline feuilletine and candied orange.
The chocolatey treats are also part of gift hampers, perfect for house visits.
Where: Janice Wong outlets, including at B1-K28 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road; and 01-06 Republic Plaza, 9 Raffles Place janicewong.online
When: While stocks last
Info: Order at
janicewong.online
BreadTalk: Tozzo Mustang
What: The most adorable colt-themed creation, available only at BreadTalk’s VivoCity outlet, is the Tozzo Mustang ($3.80) – a take on the traditional Italian cream bun called a maritozzo.
The soft pillowy bun is filled with a light vanilla white chocolate cream, complete with chocolate “eyes” and “hair” for the horse’s goofy face.
For a year of good fortune, plump for the Danish-style savoury Golden Horseshoe ($2.80) layered with cheese or the Lucky Horseshoe ($2.80) topped with white chocolate and salted mixed nuts and pumpkin seeds. Both are available at all BreadTalk outlets.
When: Till March 3
Info: For more information and the full list of locations, go to breadtalk.com.sg
Home’s Favourite: Snow Skin MSW Horse Mochi
What: Local brand Home’s Favourite, known for its durian mooncakes, has rolled out a Snow Skin MSW Horse Mochi ($78 for eight pieces).
Soft and chewy mochi comes with a creamy Mao Shan Wang durian filling, topped with a mare’s head made of mochi as well.
Kumquat-shaped durian mochi is also available, priced at $58 for eight pieces.
Where: Home’s Favourite outlets at Basement, Tangs at Tang Plaza, 310 Orchard Road; B2-251 Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard; and its Chinese New Year booths including at Takashimaya Square and Jurong Point homesfavourite.com
When: Till Feb 15
Info: Order at
homesfavourite.com
Crystal Jade Group: Pistachio Coconut Water Chestnut Cake
What: Water chestnut is in vogue for Chinese New Year because of its name in Mandarin – ma ti, where the “ma” character is the same as horse in Mandarin.
So expect an abundance of water chestnut cake – with the most interesting of the lot from the Crystal Jade Group.
The fragrant coconut and pistachio tiered kueh ($30.80 for a seven-inch cake) is studded with diced water chestnuts for a play of yielding, chewy and crunchy textures.
It can be enjoyed chilled or pan-fried.
A smaller four-inch version is part of the Eternal Bliss Platter ($55.80), which also includes a Prosperity Carrot Cake, Abundance Yam Cake and Fortune Glutinous Cake.
Where: All Crystal Jade restaurants
When: Till March 3
Info: For the full list of outlets and to order, go to estore.crystaljade.com
The Pine Garden: Salted Egg Murukku
What: There are several ways to enjoy the popular salted egg flavour, but this may top the charts in 2026.
Home-grown bakery The Pine Garden’s Salted Egg Murukku ($28.90 for a 560g bottle) has just the right amount of salted egg coating clinging to each crunchy piece.
Other addictive new snacks, such as Oolong Matcha Fog Cookies ($28.90) and Peanut Butter Love Letter Mixed Nuts ($22.90), are also available.
Where: 01-2369 and 01-2329, 529 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 pgcake.com
When: Till Feb 15, order three days in advance
Info: Order at
pgcake.com
Qin Restaurant & Bar: Golden Fortune Turnip Cake
What: The prettiest turnip cake ($68+, good for eight to 10 people) of the season is by chef Marvas Ng of modern Asian restaurant Qin Restaurant & Bar.
It is adorned with edible flowers and daikon slices, packed with bits of Chinese sausage and dried shrimp, and wrapped with cabbage leaves.
The cake is neither too starchy nor stodgy, and best eaten pan-fried.
Where: Level 4, The Clan Hotel Singapore, 10 Cross Street qin.com.sg
When: Order by Feb 7 for self-collection from Feb 14 to 16
Info:
qin.com.sg
Peony Jade: Baked Orh Ni Cake
What: Amid the array of new dessert creations at Chinese restaurant Peony Jade, it is the unassuming Baked Orh Ni Cake ($118.88 nett, good for 10 people) that takes pole position.
This is not for the purists. It is a modern spin on the traditional orh nee with a lush taro mousse layered with golden pumpkin and a hint of fried shallots.
Biscoff crumble is used for the topping and the cake base – an unexpected combination that will win over the neigh-sayers.
Where: Level 2, Amara Singapore, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road or its Chinese New Year booth at Takashimaya Square peonyjade.oddle.me
When: Till Feb 15 (Takashimaya Square) and March 3 (Amara Singapore)
Info: WhatsApp 8886-8913 or order at
peonyjade.oddle.me
Origin + Bloom: Radiant Butterfly Of The New Spring cake
What: Impress guests with Origin + Bloom patisserie’s Radiant Butterfly Of The New Spring cake ($68 nett), which features a lotus mousse, chocolate cremeux, sesame praline feuilletine and bergamot lotus sponge cake finished with a delicate chocolate butterfly. A petite, single-serve version is priced at $12 nett.
Other pretty things include Prosperous Glow ($12 nett), with layers of peanut butter mousse, kueh bangkit dacquoise sponge and pineapple chutney; and Moonlit Blossom ($12 nett), with osmanthus and goji mousse, red date jelly and jujube sponge.
Where: Origin + Bloom, Marina Bay Sands Hotel Tower 3, 10 Bayfront Avenue str.sg/zp4Q
When: Feb 8 to March 3
Info:
str.sg/zp4Q