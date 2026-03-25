6 S’pore restaurants on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list; Odette is No. 19

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

SINGAPORE – Six Singapore restaurants have made the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list, announced at a live awards ceremony in Hong Kong on March 25.

Once again, French restaurant Odette at National Gallery Singapore retains its Best Restaurant in Singapore accolade. It is ranked No. 19 , sliding down from No. 7 in 2025.

Its Taiwan-born head sommelier Lesley Liu won the Asia’s Best Sommelier Award 2026.

Odette’s chef-owner Julien Royer says : “This marks our 10th recognition among some of Asia’s finest restaurants – something we never take for granted. To be acknowledged by the community we care so deeply about is truly humbling.”

Two establishments have risen the ranks. Seroja – which showcases cuisine from the Malay Archipelago – surges to No. 20 (up from No. 40), while contemporary fine-dining Restaurant Born has catapulted back into the top 50 at No. 23 (up from No. 54).

Restaurant Born's main dining room. PHOTO: RESTAURANT BORN

On returning to the 50 Best list, Restaurant Born’s chef-owner Zor Tan says : “We’re truly grateful to be included on Asia’s 50 Best again. To be recognised each year since opening means a great deal to us and it’s something we don’t take lightly. We’ll continue to work hard and keep moving forward.”

Korean restaurant Nae:um – which serves contemporary Seoul cuisine – is a new entry into the top 50 at No. 45. In 2024, it was ranked No. 73. In 2025, it did not make the list.

Others remaining in the top 50 are French establishment Les Amis at No. 38 (down from No. 28) and Restaurant Labyrinth, known for its modern-Singaporean cuisine, at No. 40 (down from No. 37). There were seven Singapore restaurants on the top 50 list in 2025.

Dropping off the list is Restaurant Euphoria, a gastro-botanica fine-dining restaurant in Tras Street, which shut in August 2025. It was No. 48 in 2025.

Back on the top end of the list, the top two spots have gone to restaurants in the host destination.

Cantonese restaurant The Chairman – No. 2 in 2025 – inches up a notch to No. 1. This is the second time The Chairman has clinched the crown, after receiving the accolade in 2021.

Hong Kong's The Chairman took top spot in the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list. PHOTO: ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS

Contemporary Chinese restaurant Wing takes second place (up from No. 3), while Bangkok’s Gaggan – No. 1 in 2025 – is now in the third spot .

South Korea’s Mingles is at No. 4 (up from No. 5 in 2025), while Bangkok’s Nusara rounds off the top five (up from No. 6 in 2025).

The No. 51 to 100 list, announced on March 12, has four Singapore restaurants.

They include two establishments that have slid off the top 50. They are modern Australian barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends in Dempsey at No. 59 (down from No. 38) and Meta Restaurant, which serves contemporary Korean cuisine, at No. 77 (down from No. 39).

It also sees modern Indian restaurant Thevar rise to No. 58 (up from No. 70) and Chinese restaurant Peach Blossoms re-entering the list at No. 78 after not making the cut in 2025. It debuted at No. 74 in 2024.

Thevar’s chef Mano Thevar. PHOTO: ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS

Four establishments on the 51-to-100 list in 2025 have dropped off the list completely. They are fine-dining restaurants Cloudstreet (No. 74 in 2025), Jaan by Kirk Westaway (No. 77 in 2025), Zen (No. 79 in 2025) and Summer Pavilion (No. 95 in 2025).

To be recognised again on the 51-to-100 list is “very rewarding”, says Peach Blossoms’ executive Chinese chef Edward Chong.

Peach Blossoms' executive Chinese chef Edward Chong. PHOTO: ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS

Collaborations with various chefs around Asia have been invaluable to sharing perspectives and learning from others, he adds, as well as seeking out new ingredients and cooking techniques.

He says: “Looking ahead, we will continue to refine our culinary direction with a stronger emphasis on identity and storytelling. We will continue to deepen our South-east Asian roots within Chinese cuisine.”