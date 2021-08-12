12 new entrants on Bib Gourmand list, 6 located in Jurong

SINGAPORE - Nine hawker stalls and three restaurants have made it to this year's Bib Gourmand list, announced on Thursday (Aug 12) by the Michelin Guide.

Six of the hawker stalls are in Jurong.

They include Fei Fei Roasted Noodle and Heng Heng Cooked Food at Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre; as well as Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh and Soh Kee Cooked Food in Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre.

The others are Hainan Zi at Chong Pang Market & Food Centre, and Jun Yuan House Of Fish at Old Airport Road Food Centre.

The Coconut Club in Ann Siang Road, which is well-known for its nasi lemak, is back on the list after it was dropped in 2019. The other two restaurants are Da Shi Jia Big Prawn Mee Killiney Road and Sri Lankan restaurant Kotuwa at Wanderlust Hotel.

Yakitori restaurant Shirokane Tori-tama at Robertson Walk, which was in 2019's line-up, is not on the list.

The list features a total of 69 venues, 11 more than in 2019. There was no list last year (2020) due to the pandemic.

The eateries on the Bib Gourmand - nominated by Michelin inspectors - offer diners value-for-money food priced no more than $45.

Mr Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, says: "Awarded by Michelin inspectors to food establishments that serve good quality food at a good value, Bib Gourmands are often described as 'personal favourites' of theirs. It is no surprise then to find a large proportion of Singapore's cherished hawker stalls and street food establishments among the Bib Gourmands.

"Their tenacity to brave through these uncertain times has been a source of strength to everyone and this uniquely Singapore hawker culture is a source of pride to the nation."

The Bib Gourmand release comes shortly before the upcoming Michelin Guide announcement of its Michelin-starred restaurants on Sept 1 in a virtual ceremony.