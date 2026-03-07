10 of the best eats across 8 Ramadan bazaars

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

Highlights from the Ramadan bazaars include (clockwise from top left) Roti Boyan, assorted kueh, Roti Kirai and Nasi Jenganan.

SINGAPORE – It is over two weeks into the holy month of Ramadan and bazaars islandwide are in full swing.

Besides the main ones in Geylang Serai and Kampong Gelam, others in the neighbourhoods of Woodlands, Tampines, Bukit Gombak and Jurong West also offer a wide selection of food and drink alongside retail booths.

Trending in 2026 are offerings such as quesillo, a flan-like Venezuelan custard dessert; Vietnamese banh mi and spring rolls; and Japanese-style daifuku cream mochi.

Returning favourites include an array of burgers, loaded fries, baked potatoes and psychedelic coloured drinks.

The queues are not just for the dishes that have gone viral on social media, but also for the classics, from freshly grilled otah and satay to golden-fried vadai and goreng pisang.

Here are The Straits Times’ top sweet and savoury picks from eight Ramadan bazaars islandwide.

Nasi jenganan

Where: Ambeng Ummi at Bazar Raya Utara 2026, Block 717 Woodlands Drive 70 (opposite Admiralty MRT station)

Info: @ambengummi on Instagram or order at ambengummi.com

I spot the queue for Ambeng Ummi’s stall from across the road and, like a typical Singaporean, dutifully join it .

W hile there are other stalls selling nasi ambeng at this bazaar, w hat seals the deal from this one is its highly recommended nasi jenganan – a traditional Javanese dish of rice with blanched vegetables covered in a thick peanut sauce known as sambal pecel.

Each serving ($15) comes with paru (beef lungs), begedil and sambal goreng, and a choice of sambal sotong kering (sambal cuttlefish), ayam masak merah (chicken in spicy tomato sauce) or rendang daging (beef rendang). I plump for the spicy and tender sambal sotong kering.

Ambeng Ummi’s Nasi Jenganan with Sambal Sotong Kering. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

Mix in rempeyek udang geragau – rempeyek refers to crispy Indonesian-Javanese rice flour crackers, which add a delightful crunch to the dish; this version is made with udang geragau (baby shrimp).

Other items on the menu include nasi ambeng (from $15), nasi sambal goreng ($10) and nasi rawon ($15).

Taupez

Where: Taupezviral by Dewi at Gemilang Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar, along Muscat Street and Kandahar Street

Info: @taupezviralbydewibella on Instagram

Taupez – a name coined by the seller – is made of marinated fish paste stuffed into taupok and fried till crispy and golden brown. It is now my favourite way of eating taupok.

Assorted taupez with sambal kicap dip. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

It comes with a fiery sambal kicap dip that I cannot get enough of.

The stall offers three flavours – original, cheese and tom yam – priced at $15 for a box of nine.

Roti Boyan

Where: Roti Boyan at Jurong Central Ramadan Bazaar, near Blocks 496 and 497 Jurong West Street 41

This stall may be tucked away at the back of the bazaar, but it draws a crowd. Be prepared to queue at least 20 minutes for freshly fried roti boyan ($3.50), a traditional Baweanese savoury pastry from Indonesia.

The one I have resembles a large, squarish curry puff stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes and chopped celery.

Roti Boyan with sweet and spicy sambal. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

I love that the crispy fried dough is beautifully blistered and comes with a sweet and slightly spicy sambal studded with ikan bilis.

Otah

Where: Ikan at Bazaria Marsiling, 30 Woodlands Avenue 2 (next to Woodlands MRT station)

Info: @ikan1986 on Instagram

The heady, smoky aroma of otah on the grill draws me to this bazaar, which has at least three stalls selling the charred parcels of spiced fish cake.

My pick is Ikan, for its otah made and grilled fresh on site.

Ikan’s otah is grilled fresh on site. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

Its otah is priced at $5 for five Original Fish otah and $6 for five for the other options of prawn, squid, crab, sambal cili, rendang, sambal petai and scallop.

I try the seafood options – there is a small piece of prawn, squid and scallop in each of those otah. But these extras are not necessary as, on its own, the original otah is delicious enough with a good dose of heat and spice.

Roti kirai

Where: Biase 2 je.sg at Pelita Raya Bazaar, 20 Tampines Central 1 (next to Tampines MRT station)

While its banner showcases durian goreng, cempedak goreng and bomboloni, the golden rolls of roti kirai are what grab my attention.

Roti kirai with chicken curry. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

The lacy crepes, soft and slightly chewy, are made at the stall and sold at $1 each. Add on $5 for a small tub of chicken curry.

Vietnamese spring rolls and banh mi

Where: Eminami at Pasir Ris Ramadan Bazaar, beside Block 414 Pasir Ris Drive 6, and Pelita Raya Bazaar, 20 Tampines Central 1 (next to Tampines MRT station)

Info: @eminami.sg on Instagram

Eminami’s booths stand out during my visits to the bazaars in Tampines and Pasir Ris for their displays of meticulously stacked Vietnamese banh mi (from $8) and spring rolls (from $7).

Banh mi options include grilled chicken, stir-fried beef, roasted duck or smoked salmon sandwiched in a light and crisp baguette.

The plump prawn spring rolls – with crisp lettuce, prawn and pickles – are not to be missed, making a refreshing break from all the fried stuff at the bazaar.

For a wider dine-in menu, Eminami also has restaurants at Downtown East and Kampong Gelam.

Quesillo

Where: Mangobossku at Geylang Serai Bazaar Raya, 1 Engku Aman Road, and Bazaria Marsiling, 30 Woodlands Avenue 2 (next to Woodlands MRT station)

Info: @the_godfather_mangobossku on Instagram

Quesillo, a flan-like Venezuelan custard dessert and the It dessert of the day , can be found at several bazaars, but the most satisfying one is from Mangobossku’s booth at the Geylang Serai bazaar ($10).

The magic is in watching the quesillo get tipped out of the pan into a shallow pool of caramel, then sliced with precision. A line quickly forms to snap up the quivering cake-like treat .

A mango version is available at $15.

Quesillo from Mangobossku. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

It is sweet enough that you can omit the extra mini tub of caramel.

Moist Chocolate Cake

Where: MoistCake by DessertDreams at Bukit Gombak Ramadan Bazaar, Block 207 Bukit Batok Street 21 (opposite Bukit Gombak MRT Station), and Gemilang Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar

Info: @thedessertdreams on Instagram

Some days, all one wants is a straightforward chocolatey treat, and this Moist Chocolate Cake ($15) delivers.

Moist Chocolate Cake by Dessert Dreams. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

The cake is smothered in a rich chocolate sauce and topped with chocolate rice.

Stick it in the fridge if you want the sauce to firm up to a thicker fudge-like consistency. Extremely satisfying.

Tapak Kuda

Where: Alyummynibakes at Gemilang Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar, along Muscat Street and Kandahar Street

Info: @alyummynibakes on Instagram or order at alyummynibakes.cococart.co

For Hari Raya cakes and cookies, this is the booth to visit.

It specialises in Tapak Kuda, a Swiss roll-style cake folded into a horseshoe shape. The cake envelopes various fillings such as Nutella ($14), Kinder Bueno ($18) and the on-trend Pistachio Kunafa ($28) with crunchy kataifi.

The stall also sells tubs of Hari Raya goodies such as honey cornflakes ($22), cashew nut cookies ($20) and Oreo Nutella tarts ($30) – perfect for gifting .

Kueh

Where: Kuih Talam “Kak Wan” at Pelita Raya Bazaar, 20 Tampines Central 1 (next to Tampines MRT station)

It is hard to resist all the kueh sold across the bazaars, and I cave in at this stall in Tampines.

My favourites from the wide selection ($6 for five pieces) are the fragrant pandan ones: Putri Salat, a two-layered kueh of glutinous rice topped with fragrant pandan custard; Talam Jagung, another layered delight of pandan and corn; and Bakar Pandan topped with sesame seeds.

Assorted kueh from Kuih Talam Kak Wan. ST PHOTO: EUNICE QUEK

I also enjoy the Kole Kole, made with green beans, and Lapis Beras with soft and chewy pink layers.