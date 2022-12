SINGAPORE – Once a week, public servant Chong Wan Yieng exchanges high-intensity workouts for a one-hour active recovery workout in which she stretches her muscles using resistance bands and other props at a boutique gym.

“When I tried the class, I was shocked because it was so chilled out,” says the 49-year-old, an avid gymgoer since 2017. “I’m the sort who needs to sweat a lot so that I feel I’ve worked out.”