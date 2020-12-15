Fit and Fab: Fitness trainer bounces back after knee operations

SINGAPORE - Playing softball at Tanjong Katong Girls' School made Ms Tiffany Tan fall in love with the camaraderie of team sports.

As part of the national youth team for the sport, she was involved in intensive training that prepared her for national and international competitions.

After she completed her O levels, Ms Tan, 30, undertook a diploma and degree in fine arts at Lasalle College of the Arts where she tried other sports such as frisbee, yoga, boxing and muay thai.

Ms Tan, who is a freelance illustrator and a fitness trainer at Level Gym, especially enjoyed boxing and muay thai.

"There are many different elements in the sports that I enjoy. It challenges and pushes me both physically and mentally. It gives me a great adrenaline and endorphin rush," she says.

However, they have since taken a back seat after she tore multiple ligaments in her right knee due to wear and tear from muay thai, resulting in two operations last year.

"Movement is a huge part of my life and losing that in the last year has crippled me in ways more than one. I am still recovering and trying to regain full function of my knee," said Ms Tan.

She has embarked on a new fitness journey such as incorporating calisthenics - resistance training exercises that use the person's body weight - in her exercise routine.

Ms Tan says: "I'm not at 100 per cent form yet, but I feel good with my progress. I have been discovering new things about the things I can do through exercise such as pull-ups."

What is your secret to looking fabulous?

Strength and confidence.

Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab?

Yes, after two knee surgeries in February and September last year due to wear and tear from muay thai.

I had sustained multiple ligament tears in my right knee that needed two reconstructions and I was in crutches for a while that were limiting, not only physically but mentally.

It led to emotional eating and weight gain but I am in a better place now with a new perspective on life and coming out stronger than before.





Tiffany Tan has embarked on a new fitness journey such as incorporating calisthenics. PHOTO: LEVEL SINGAPORE



What is your diet like?

80/20 - 80 being whole foods such as fish, chicken, beef, mixed salad, and 20 being anything else I want.

What are your indulgences?

Loaves of sweet bread in flavours such as chocolate chip and butterscotch and sweet pastries.

How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

I take exercise and outdoor breaks in between work sessions. I enjoy feeling the sun on my skin.

What are the three most important things in your life?

Family, mental health and love.

What's your favourite and least favourite part of your body?

As an illustrator, my favourite would be my hands because they help me illustrate and workout-wise. It helps me grip the bars when I do my pull-ups.

My least favourite is currently my right knee that isn't at 100 per cent after two surgeries, but I'm working hard on it and learning to love it more.





Tiffany Tan's least favourite part of her body is her right knee. PHOTO: LEVEL SINGAPORE



What are your must-dos before and after a workout?

My must-do before a workout is mobility drill exercises, such as crab reaches and straight leg bear crawl to stay functional and strong in all ranges of movement, and a good meal post workout.

How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

Extremely. I'm one of those people who needs to be on the move and stay active. It keeps me grounded and in a good mental space.

A fitness routine doesn't have to be a strict regime and should encompass different activities like cycling and taking walks.

What are the changes you have made to keep exercising during this time?

I was fairly fresh out of my second knee surgery and was reliant on the machines in the gym for rehabilitation and strength building from muscle atrophy.

I began focusing on better movement, mobility and body-weight exercises. Accountability is key to keeping up and I am blessed with a great support system - friends with similar goals to push each other through the changing times.

How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?

I have developed stronger relationships with friends and family and built little communities of support.

What's the most extreme thing you have done in the name of fitness?

A weight loss of about six to eight kg before a muay thai fight that led me to being weak and dehydrated.

How extensive is your collection of sports-related paraphernalia?

Not at all.

Would you go for plastic surgery?

No.

Do you think you're sexy?

My friends think so.