Fit & Fab: Making fitness a lifelong journey

SINGAPORE - Ms Natalie Yeo's parents signed her up for weekly swimming lessons when she was six years old, and when she was in secondary school, she did stunts and jumped over bars as a gymnast.

She also joined her mother for yoga and body combat classes when she was 15.

While Ms Yeo, 29, has been active since childhood, she started becoming more interested in fitness and wellness only about seven years ago when she was introduced to strength training by her boyfriend-turned-husband, a 29-year-old lawyer.

Since then, her fitness journey over the years has taken a turn into yoga, powerlifting and a mix of strength training and high- intensity interval training (HIIT).

"He showed me the ropes and taught me the proper form for weight training. In less than a month, I managed to deadlift 60kg and that slowly increased," says Ms Yeo, a strategy consultant in a multinational consulting services company. She is also a freelance personal trainer and bootcamp coach.

Seeing her progress at the gym spurred her to become stronger and lift heavier weights. Now, she can lift up to 110kg.

Apart from HIIT and strength training, Ms Yeo also attends spin bike classes and does yoga to switch things up.

However, during phase two (heightened alert), she started running and hiking outdoors more frequently.

A proponent of a sustainable regimen when it comes to diet and exercise, Ms Yeo believes that "fitness is a lifestyle and a lifelong journey, not a sprint".

"Fitness goals and routines need to be something you can consistently engage in over a long period of time. It should not just be an eight- or 12-week programme," she says.

What is your secret to looking fabulous?

Having consistency and discipline, but also listening to your body and keeping routines sustainable.

Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab?

Studying in an all-girls school, there was pressure to stay slim. At one point during my early teenage years, I got obsessed with the number on the weighing scale.

Even though I was already spending four to five days a week training as a gymnast, I was restricting food groups and counting every calorie I ingested.

To me, that was a time when I was not fit and fab not because of the way I looked or because of a lack of exercise, but because of the unhealthy means of avoiding weight gain.

What is your diet like?

Over the last year, the Covid-19 situation meant that we spent a lot more time working from home, so I had a lot more freedom to plan my meals.

My diet consists of mostly fish and white meat such as chicken breast for protein, vegetables such as water spinach and broccoli, as well as a carbohydrate source like rice and roasted potatoes. I also try to minimise my intake of processed foods. Once in a while, I do eat fried chicken.

What are your indulgences?

Caneles, dark chocolate squares, gin and tonic, and bubble tea. I have them in moderation and I usually order bubble tea without milk and added sugar, especially if I am already having pearls.

How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

I make it a point to set aside time to spend with my family and friends. My husband and I work long hours and sometimes even on weekends, so while we like to keep things spontaneous, we sometimes have to be intentional about scheduling "date night Fridays" or "Saturday brunch dates".

It is also important for me to have "me" time. It could be for some self-care such as a spa day, or even just having time to work out regularly. Keeping active has become one of my ways of destressing from work.

What are the three most important things in your life?

In no particular order, good physical and mental health, financial freedom or having the means to pursue experiences I enjoy outside of work, as well as having good relationships with my loved ones.

What is your favourite and least favourite part of your body?

My mind is my favourite part because it is what keeps me focused.

There are bits of my body I do not like, and there are times when I look at another girl and wish I could have a waist or arms like hers. But I remind myself that everyone comes in various shapes and sizes, and we are all unique and strong in our own ways.

What are your must-dos before and after a workout?

Before, I do a warm-up, and after, I hydrate and take a shower to freshen up and get ready for the rest of the day.

How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

Working out has become so important to my lifestyle that it feels odd for me not to keep active.

I am also a strong advocate for a sustainable fitness regimen and nothing will ever be sustainable in the long term if you cannot make it a routine. It will be tough at the start, but once you get into a routine, you would find it difficult to skip a workout.

How are you keeping fit during this period?

If Covid-19 has taught us anything, it is definitely to be flexible and adaptable.

When gyms were closed last year, I ended up working out at home with my husband. We purchased some dumbbells and kettlebells before the circuit breaker last year, so that gave us something to improvise and work with at home. We also got an air bike midway through the circuit breaker.

We would also sometimes share short snippets of our workout on our Instagram Stories under my handle @nattylifts.

I would host full workout sessions live on Instagram TV almost daily. Most of these classes were bodyweight-only classes so as to appeal to more people. But I also did one or two sessions a week that incorporated weights and resistance bands, or with substitute weights using items easily available around the house, such as a heavy backpack or large water bottles.

How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?

I think the influence is mutual. Since my childhood, my parents and even my grandmother, have been role models for me in terms of keeping active. Right now, I get my family to tune in to my Instagram Live workouts to exercise with me.

As much as I have inspired or encouraged my friends to start going to the gym or going for workout classes, some have also become great workout buddies.

I am also glad that my husband and I share a passion for working out. Most times, we make it a point to try to do a workout we both enjoy so it becomes a shared couple activity rather than just a means to keep fit.

What's the most extreme thing you have done in the name of fitness?

Preparing for a bikini physique competition is probably one of the more physically demanding things I have done. It typically involves a strict diet and workout routine done over a period of 12 to 16 weeks. Part of the process was not only to build lean muscle, but also to cut body fat and, on show day, to flush out subcutaneous water so your muscles look more defined.

What is one small health tweak that has led to big results?

Getting enough rest and sleep. Recovery is as important as the workout itself.

Having a busy full-time job can sometimes mean a dichotomy between getting enough sleep and being able to do everything else you want to do. At some points, I felt like I was running myself into the ground, just so that I could squeeze a workout into my schedule. I was mentally and physically fatigued. I was not as strong and my endurance suffered.

One day, I decided to put into practice what I have often heard - to listen to your body and know when to take a break and focus on recovery. That did wonders for my performance at the gym.