SINGAPORE - Mr Ivan Low started going to the gym at 16, but he was not consistent with his routine until he saw actor and martial arts expert Vincent Ng on television. He aspired to have a lean and sculpted physique like Ng and started reading up on the benefits of weight training.

After completing a diploma in sport and wellness management at Nanyang Polytechnic, Mr Low signed on as a regular with the Guards unit of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).