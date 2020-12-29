Fit and Fab: Powerlifting dentist goes from skinny to strong

SINGAPORE - Lift like a powerlifter, look like a bodybuilder, move like a gymnast.

Dr Leroy Kiang, 29, tries to live by this combination of fitness disciplines.

His workouts involve advanced calisthenics skills, heavy barbell compound lifts and bodybuilding-style hypertrophy work, which help him maintain a low body fat percentage year-round.

"It may seem that I can do it all, but fitness did not come easy for me," he said.

Though he was a gymnast when he was studying in Raffles Institution, he was underweight and struggled to put on muscle mass. He neglected exercise and did not pay attention to nutrition while studying for his A Levels, and found himself weighing just 52kg.

He decided to make a commitment to put on 15kg by the time he completed national service.

"I embarked on a strict diet and training regimen and exceeded my expectations by reaching my target weight in under a year," he said.

Dr Kiang then decided to push his limits by competing in a powerlifting meet in 2012.

He entered his first bodybuilding competition in 2014 and continued to compete throughout his years as a dental student at the National University of Singapore.

He is now a full-time dentist at Orchard Scotts Dental, where his clinical areas of interest are aesthetic and general dentistry.

He shares his love of fitness on his Instagram account, @dentabeast, where he posts workout tutorials and challenges, as well as information on nutrition.

Dr Kiang is a brand ambassador for sports nutrition giant Myprotein, which is based in the United Kingdom.

He runs a second Instagram account, @doctorleroy, where he shares information related to dentistry, snippets from his work life and insights on balancing a career with an active lifestyle.

What is your secret to looking fabulous?





Leroy Kiang's fitness regime includes weight training and calisthenics.



I built my physique through strength training and nutrition. It takes a fair bit of determination and patience. Developing an athletic physique requires having muscle mass and a low body fat percentage.

I have gone through several phases of "bulking and cutting" to reach my current body composition. The journey is ongoing.

Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab?

When I was 18, I weighed only 52kg. I was really underweight at 170cm tall. And in 2016, I was laser-focused on getting as strong as possible for powerlifting and abandoned all dietary restraint. I hit 90kg with 25 to 30 per cent of body fat.

What is your diet like?

I would describe my diet as protein-centric flexible dieting. I aim to consume at least 150g of protein through various sources such as meat and dairy products and plant-based ones such as soya products.

I allow myself flexibility to enjoy carbohydrate and fat, but try to moderate my intake of processed foods.

What are your indulgences?





Leroy Kiang posts workout tutorials and challenges on his Instagram account.



I love burritos, burgers, and Korean fried chicken. To me, they are not pointless indulgences as they are all great sources of protein.

How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

I am fortunate as I have a fixed work schedule and cannot really take work home with me. I allocate quite a bit of time to go to the gym. It is an excellent outlet for me to destress, I get to socialise with my friends and it keeps me physically healthy.

What are the three most important things in your life?

Whey protein, creatine and pre-workout - just kidding.

Family, happiness and health.

What's your favourite and least favourite part of your body?

My favourite muscle group to train is my core, as there are many interesting and challenging exercises to do. My least favourite muscle group is my calves, as they refuse to grow no matter what I do.

What are your must-dos before and after a workout?

I make sure to warm up by doing lighter or easier versions of the exercise I am intending to do.

I don't have a cool-down routine, but I do make sure to get a good amount of protein and carbohydrates post-workout.

How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

Pretty important. I get quite restless if I miss too many workouts in a row. When travelling, I make it a point to get at least one workout in during the trip.

How are you keeping fit during this period?

I have resumed training in the gym with precautionary measures in place. During the circuit breaker, I built up a collection of training equipment and trained at home.

How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?

My dad got into weight training while I was training at home during the circuit breaker.

My friends often try workout challenges that I post on Instagram. It is a great little fitness community where everyone motivates one another.

What's the most extreme thing you have done in the name of fitness?

I have done a back flip while swinging two kettlebells overhead.

I have trained to do back flips since my gymnastics days in school, but adding weights was definitely taking things a big step up. Do not try this at home.

How extensive is your collection of sports-related paraphernalia?

I have the full range of powerlifting equipment - wrist wraps, knee sleeves, lifting belt, and special shoes for squats and deadlifts.

My collection of home workout equipment is pretty comprehensive as well. I have two pairs of parallettes, portable dip bars, a pull-up bar and an exercise bench and dumbbells.

Would you go for plastic surgery?

I don't think I would, as I am pretty happy with how I look. However, if changing your appearance makes you feel more confident, there is nothing wrong with going for it.

If the change you desire is something that can be accomplished through diet and exercise, then it is much more rewarding to work for it.

Do you think you're sexy?

Definitely. I am strong, empowered, exuberant and youthful. I have fitness to thank for most of that.